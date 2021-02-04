Hospital lockdown lifted as police investigate three serious incidents in Kilmarnock

4 February 2021, 21:46 | Updated: 4 February 2021, 23:31

By Maddie Goodfellow

A hospital was placed under lockdown as police dealt with three serious incidents in the town of Kilmarnock in Scotland.

According to Ayrshire officers on Twitter, one of the incidents was at Crosshouse Hospital, while a second happened in Portland Street.

A third, a road traffic accident, has also been reported.

University Hospital Crosshouse was placed “under lockdown” following the serious incident which took place in the hospital grounds, but this has since been lifted.

Police said: "Officers in Kilmarnock are currently dealing with two serious incidents in the town at this time, one at Crosshouse Hospital and a second in Portland Street.

"These areas are cordoned off and the public are asked to avoid them at this time."

In a follow up tweet, the force said: "Police Scotland is currently dealing with 3 potentially linked incidents in the Kilmarnock area.

"The first occurred around 7.45pm outside Crosshouse Hospital, the second around 20 minutes later on Portland Street, and the third, a serious road crash, on the A76, around 8.30pm."

Police also confirmed the incidents "area are not being treated as terrorist-related."

In a statement, Crawford McGuffie, medical director at NHS Ayrshire and Arran, said:"NHS Ayrshire and Arran is aware of an incident in the grounds of University Hospital Crosshouse.

"As a result, the hospital has been under lockdown, and ambulances diverted to University Hospital Ayr.

"We are assisting Police Scotland with their investigations, and to ensure the safety of staff, patients and visitors.

"As this is a Police Scotland incident, we are unable to comment any further at this time."

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted: "My thoughts are with those involved in these very serious incidents in Crosshouse/Kilmarnock.

"Please help @AyrshirePolice do their job by following the advice to stay away from the areas affected."

Scotland Justice Minister Humza Yousaf tweeted: "Please listen to Police instructions and avoid both Crosshouse Hospital & Portland St in Kilmarnock.

"Police are attending a v serious incident."

More to follow...

Latest News

See more Latest News

Trump Impeachment Rioters

Trump rejects request to testify at impeachment trial

The Handforth Parish Council meeting last December quickly descended into chaos

Watch as Handforth Parish Council Zoom meeting descends into chaos
Biden

Biden ending US support for Saudi-led offensive in Yemen

Republicans Taylor Greene

Greene regrets ‘words of the past’ but offers no specific apology
Attorney General Suella Braverman is expecting her second child early this year

UK to change law that prevents Cabinet members taking maternity leave
Russia Navalny

Navalny urges Russians to free country from ‘bunch of thieves’

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The intensive care unit at St George's Hospital, Tooting

What is Covid delirium? 'Key symptom' in elderly coronavirus patients
The stamp duty holiday ends on March 31

When does the stamp duty holiday end? What does it mean for you? An expert explains
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What is the difference between the main Covid vaccines?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The professor was speaking to LBC's Iain Dale

Professor involved in world-first Covid vaccine mixing trial explains how it will work
Tory caller 'almost speechless' hotels have been 'kept in the dark' over quarantine plan

Tory caller 'almost speechless' hotels have been 'kept in the dark' over quarantine plan
'I feel for you,' James O'Brien tells fisherman who is 'worse off' due to Brexit

'I feel for you,' James O'Brien tells fisherman who is 'worse off' due to Brexit
'It's failed state territory': James O'Brien dissects 'mess' of Brexit developments

'It's failed state territory': James O'Brien dissects 'mess' of Brexit developments
Caller forced to drive elderly mother on 1200 mile round trip for Covid jab

Caller forced to drive elderly mother on 1200 mile round trip for Covid jab
The Labour MP was speaking to LBC's Iain Dale

'Why the delay?' - Labour questions quarantine hotel rollout time frame

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London