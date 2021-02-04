Hospital lockdown lifted as police investigate three serious incidents in Kilmarnock

By Maddie Goodfellow

A hospital was placed under lockdown as police dealt with three serious incidents in the town of Kilmarnock in Scotland.

According to Ayrshire officers on Twitter, one of the incidents was at Crosshouse Hospital, while a second happened in Portland Street.

A third, a road traffic accident, has also been reported.

University Hospital Crosshouse was placed “under lockdown” following the serious incident which took place in the hospital grounds, but this has since been lifted.

Police said: "Officers in Kilmarnock are currently dealing with two serious incidents in the town at this time, one at Crosshouse Hospital and a second in Portland Street.

"These areas are cordoned off and the public are asked to avoid them at this time."

Officers in Kilmarnock are currently dealing with two serious incidents in the town at this time, one at Crosshouse Hospital and a second in Portland Street. These areas are cordoned off and the public are asked to avoid them at this time. pic.twitter.com/Pcbfg5c9G7 — Ayrshire Police (@AyrshirePolice) February 4, 2021

In a follow up tweet, the force said: "Police Scotland is currently dealing with 3 potentially linked incidents in the Kilmarnock area.

"The first occurred around 7.45pm outside Crosshouse Hospital, the second around 20 minutes later on Portland Street, and the third, a serious road crash, on the A76, around 8.30pm."

Police also confirmed the incidents "area are not being treated as terrorist-related."

Police Scotland is currently dealing with 3 potentially linked incidents in the Kilmarnock area. The first occurred around 7.45pm outside Crosshouse Hospital, the second around 20 minutes later on Portland Street, and the third, a serious road crash, on the A76, around 8.30pm. — Police Scotland (@policescotland) February 4, 2021

In a statement, Crawford McGuffie, medical director at NHS Ayrshire and Arran, said:"NHS Ayrshire and Arran is aware of an incident in the grounds of University Hospital Crosshouse.

"As a result, the hospital has been under lockdown, and ambulances diverted to University Hospital Ayr.

"We are assisting Police Scotland with their investigations, and to ensure the safety of staff, patients and visitors.

"As this is a Police Scotland incident, we are unable to comment any further at this time."

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted: "My thoughts are with those involved in these very serious incidents in Crosshouse/Kilmarnock.

"Please help @AyrshirePolice do their job by following the advice to stay away from the areas affected."

Scotland Justice Minister Humza Yousaf tweeted: "Please listen to Police instructions and avoid both Crosshouse Hospital & Portland St in Kilmarnock.

"Police are attending a v serious incident."

My thoughts are with those involved in these very serious incidents in Crosshouse/Kilmarnock. Please help @AyrshirePolice do their job by following the advice to stay away from the areas affected. https://t.co/g2Q3J914o4 — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) February 4, 2021

Please listen to Police instructions and avoid both Crosshouse Hospital & Portland St in Kilmarnock. Police are attending a v serious incident. https://t.co/j5ZGf9WypF — Humza Yousaf (@HumzaYousaf) February 4, 2021

More to follow...