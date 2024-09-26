Exclusive

Two-state solution 'far away' because '80 per cent of Palestinians support Hamas', says Israeli Ambassador

By Katy Ronkin

The Israeli Ambassador has said negotiations between Palestine and Israel as part of a two-state solution are "far away" because '"0 percent of Palestinians support 'Hamas ideology'".

Speaking with Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, Tzipi Hotovely was reacting to Keir Starmer's meeting with Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas, where the Prime Minister called for a viable Palestinian state.

She exclusively told LBC that the two countries are "so far away from even starting" negotiations because of Palestinean support for Hamas.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, left, meets with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer during the 79th United Nations General Assembly. Picture: Alamy

Ms Hotovely said: "It's so simple because Hamas took over the minds and the hearts of the palestinians as ideology. Hamas is a terrorist organisation that believes that Israel shouldn't exist.

"So it's not like they're into compromise or a two-state solution. This is not ideology; you can read the Hamas Charter speaking about eliminating Israel.

"When this is the majority of the Palestineans supporting this type of ideology, when 80% of Palestineans supported the atrocities of the seventh of october, there is a long way to go."

Nick pushed back on the ambassador, asking: "Where did you get that figure of 80%? How do we know that figure to be a fact?"

Ms Hotovely said the numbers come from "Palestinean research centres" after the October 7th Attack and described the numbers as "shocking."

It comes after the Prime Minister on Wednesday addressed the UN Security Council with a plea for an end to the violence in both Lebanon and Gaza.

"In relation to Lebanon, I am very worried about the escalation," Sir Keir Starmer said.

"I'm calling for all parties to step back from the brink, to de-escalate. We need a ceasefire so this can be sorted out diplomatically."

He also urged Britons to leave Lebanon immediately by the remaining commercial routes.

Sir Keir said: "I have a very important message for British nationals in Lebanon which is: the time to leave is now.

"The contingency plans are being ramped up but don't wait for those, there are still commercial flights.

"It's very important that they hear my message, which is to leave and to leave immediately."

The UK has deployed 700 troops to Cyprus to prepare for a possible evacuation of thousands of Britons.

I think the reason why we don't have peace at the moment is because Iran is fuelling this radical ideology through its proxies in the region.