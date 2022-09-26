Two boys, aged 15 and 16, appear in court charged with murder of Khayri Mclean

Khayri Mclean was stabbed outside his school in Huddersfield on Wednesday 21 September. Picture: Alamy, West Yorkshire Police

By Cameron Kerr

Two teenagers have appeared at Leeds Magistrates Court charged with the muder of Khayri Mclean, who was stabbed outside his school in Huddersfield.

The attack on Khayri, 15, took place near the entrance to North Huddersfield Trust School at around 14:55 BST on 21 September. Khayri later died in hospital.

Two teenage boys, aged 15 and 16, appeared at Leeds Magistrates Court on Monday 26 September. The boys cannot be named for legal reasons.

Khayri Mclean later died in hospital following the attack. Picture: West Yorkshire Police

Floral tributes have been left at the scene were Khayri was attacked. Picture: Alamy

Both boys are also charged with possession of a bladed article.

They spoke only to confirm their names, dates of birth, and addresses. The teenagers were remanded to youth defendant accommodation, and will appear at Leeds Crown Court on Wednesday.

On Friday September 23, floral tributes were left outside the scene of the attack, with candles and bottles of Yazoo milkshake also placed at the spot where Khayri was stabbed.