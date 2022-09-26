Two boys, aged 15 and 16, appear in court charged with murder of Khayri Mclean

26 September 2022, 17:35

Khayri Mclean was stabbed outside his school in Huddersfield on Wednesday 21 September.
Khayri Mclean was stabbed outside his school in Huddersfield on Wednesday 21 September. Picture: Alamy, West Yorkshire Police

By Cameron Kerr

Two teenagers have appeared at Leeds Magistrates Court charged with the muder of Khayri Mclean, who was stabbed outside his school in Huddersfield.

The attack on Khayri, 15, took place near the entrance to North Huddersfield Trust School at around 14:55 BST on 21 September. Khayri later died in hospital.

Two teenage boys, aged 15 and 16, appeared at Leeds Magistrates Court on Monday 26 September. The boys cannot be named for legal reasons.

Khayri Mclean later died in hospital following the attack.
Khayri Mclean later died in hospital following the attack. Picture: West Yorkshire Police
Floral tributes have been left at the scene were Khayri was attacked.
Floral tributes have been left at the scene were Khayri was attacked. Picture: Alamy

Both boys are also charged with possession of a bladed article.

They spoke only to confirm their names, dates of birth, and addresses. The teenagers were remanded to youth defendant accommodation, and will appear at Leeds Crown Court on Wednesday.

On Friday September 23, floral tributes were left outside the scene of the attack, with candles and bottles of Yazoo milkshake also placed at the spot where Khayri was stabbed.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

'You're scared of the word Brexit, aren't you?': Andrew Marr clashes with Anneliese Dodds over EU/UK trade agreement

'You're scared of the word Brexit, aren't you?': Andrew Marr clashes with Labour MP over EU/UK trade agreement

Flight numbers have fallen by more than half since 2019 at the airport, which employs 800 workers.

Doncaster Sheffield Airport to close despite financial lifeline offer, with the loss of 800 jobs

Instagram ‘wellbeing’ chief insists it’s 'important to give people a voice' as she insists posts Molly Russell viewed before she killed herself were 'safe'

Instagram ‘wellbeing’ chief insists posts viewed by Molly Russell before death were 'safe'

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng under pressure over tax cuts

From travel to food and mortgages to energy bills, what the plunging pound means for you

Benjamin Mendy (R) and Jack Grealish (L)

Woman allegedly raped by Benjamin Mendy 'had no sexual contact' with England footballer Jack Grealish

The man appears to have held the grudge for 48 years

Bitter divorcee caught urinating on his ex-wife's grave by her children after 48-year grudge

Pub landlady sets up OnlyFans to help pay energy bills

Pub landlady sets up OnlyFans to save her business as energy bills soar

Shaun Pinner pictured with his family following his release.

Tortured British POW stunned with a cattle prod for supporting West Ham and forced to listen to ABBA non-stop

The banner outside RAF Croughton where Harry Dunn died

Harry Dunn's alleged killer set to face UK court for the first time

Warnings have been issued as the deadline fast approaches

Rush to deposit paper £20 and £50 notes before deadline for their removal

Labours Louise Haigh vows to privatise the railway

Labour vow to nationalise the railway for 'cheaper fares' and 'reliable services'

Duke of Norfolk (l) and watching oversees the Queen consort signing the Proclamation of Accession of King Charles III (r)

Duke who organised Queen’s funeral wants to dodge driving ban because he is planning King Charles coronation

Pint of lager on pub bar, London, UK

Price of beer set to soar as plunging pound sees the cost of imported hops skyrocket

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex depart after a meeting with young people

Meghan ‘thought she would be the Beyoncé of the UK when she married Harry' claims ex-royal aid

Liz Truss

Liz Truss facing backlash from cabinet over plans to loosen immigration rules

Tesco at the Coppetts Centre in North London

Pensioner killed in hit-and-run in Tesco car park in North London

Latest News

See more Latest News

Edward Snowden on a screen at a documentary in Hamburg, Germany in 2015

Vladimir Putin grants Russian citizenship to NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden

Cuba’s President Miguel Diaz Canel speaks to the press after casting his vote at a polling station

Cuba approves same-sex marriage in unusual referendum

Tropical Storm Ian over the central Caribbean on Saturday

Hurricane Ian nears Cuba on path to strike Florida

Dutch crime reporter Peter R. de Vries

Suspect detained in Poland over Dutch reporter’s murder

A person wears a mask while walking past a flower display in front of a supermarket in Front Street East, Toronto

Canada will not require masks on planes and drops vaccine mandate

Roger Waters performs at the United Centre in Chicago in July

Krakow cancels Roger Waters gigs and urges him to visit Ukraine

Police and paramedics work at the scene of a shooting at school Number 88 in Izhevsk, Russia

Fifteen dead and 24 hurt in school shooting in Russia

Trucks being filled with Ukrainian corn from the ship AK Ambition, sailing under the flag of Panama at Tripoli seaport

Ship with Ukrainian corn and vegetable oil docks in Lebanon

Giorgia Meloni

Italy shifts to the right as voters reward Giorgia Meloni’s Eurosceptic party

Sheik Youssef al-Qardawi speaks to the crowd as he leads Friday prayers in Tahrir Square in Cairo, Egypt in 2011

Egyptian cleric revered by Muslim Brotherhood dies at 96

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cross Question with Iain Dale | 26/09

Cross Question with Iain Dale | 26/09

nat-west

Columnist sparks backlash for warning that ‘men are becoming more and more like women’

James O'Brien

James O'Brien: 'The people in power are arguing with each other over immigration.'

The Shadow Chancellor was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Shadow Chancellor slams Truss and Kwarteng like ‘gamblers in a casino’, as pound hits record low
'I sing our anthem every morning': Owen Jones and Alastair Campbell answer quickfire questions from David Lammy

'I sing our anthem every morning': Owen Jones and Alastair Campbell answer quickfire questions from David Lammy
Mick Lynch: 'Repressive' govt declaring 'class war' on working people with mini-budget

Mick Lynch: 'Repressive' govt declaring 'class war' on working people with mini-budget

James O'Brien beyond baffled by mini-budget 'designed entirely to further enrich the richest'

James O'Brien beyond baffled by mini-budget 'designed entirely to further enrich the richest'
Funeral footage v2

Former Editor, Stewart Purvis says Palace will regret funeral footage veto

Andrew Marr spoke out over the new GP plan and fracking

The real world is intervening against Truss - the healthcare plan isn't enough and fracking won't happen, says Marr
James O'Brien: Catholics outnumbering Protestants in NI could spell beginning of end of UK

James O'Brien: Catholics outnumbering Protestants in NI could spell beginning of end of UK

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London