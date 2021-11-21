Two teens arrested on suspicion of murder after man dies in car collision

Two teens were arrested on suspicion of murder. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Two teenage boys have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died following a car crash in Manchester.

The suspects, aged 15 and 19, were detained after a black Audi A3 was found by officers in Lancashire.

Police were called to the scene by the North West Ambulance Service just after 3am on Sunday, following a report of a road traffic collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian, in which the car made off from the scene.

Officers believe the victim, a pedestrian aged in his early 20s, might have been involved in an altercation with the occupants in the car moments before the incident.

He was pronounced dead at the scene on Deansgate, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.

Superintendent Arif Nawaz, of GMP's City of Manchester division, said: "First and foremost, our thoughts are with the man's family and friends who are understandably devastated and we immediately launched an investigation to get the answers they rightly deserve.

"At this stage, we believe the man may have been involved in an altercation with the occupants of the Audi on foot moments before the collision occurred.

"A number of lines of enquiry have been followed up already overnight which has then led to the arrest of two males in Lancashire on suspicion of murder.

"A cordon remains in place and officers are at the scene doing CCTV checks, taking statements and gathering as much evidence as possible so there may be delays on the roads in the area.

"We would ask that anyone who may have seen anything, or anyone who may have seen the black Audi before or after the collision, should get in touch as the smallest bit of information could assist with our investigation."

Anyone with information or dashcam footage can report it online, quoting log 501 of 21/11/2021. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.