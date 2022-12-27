Two teens charged with murder after British mum-of-two fatally stabbed at her home in Australia

Two teenagers have been charged with murder after a mother-of-two was stabbed to death at her home in Queensland, Australia. Picture: GoFundMe / Naomi Sprudzans

By Chris Samuel

Two teenagers have been charged with murder after a mother-of-two was stabbed to death at her home in Queensland, Australia.

Mum-of-two Emma Lovell, 41, who was originally from Ipswich, died after she and her husband Lee, 43, were stabbed by two intruders at their Queensland home on Boxing Day.

Police said the couple were stabbed after two intruders broke in, and a 'scuffle' broke out on the front porch.

Neighbours were alerted when one of the couple's two daughters screamed: "Someone help my mum, help my mum.

Two 17-year-old males have been charged with murder, attempted murder and entering a dwelling with intent in company.

They have been denied bail and will appear at Brisbane Childrens’ Court on Wednesday.

Superintendent John Hallam said the two alleged intruders fled the scene, but were apprehended by police dog officers at a home nearby.

Two other males have been arrested, and are being questioned about the incident by police, he said.

Mr Lovell, who moved from Suffolk to Australia with Mrs Lovell 11 years ago, has now been released from hospital after being treated for a non-life threatening knife wound.

Speaking to Daily Mail Australia, he said: “She died trying to protect me and our family. We’re all devastated by what has happened. I miss her so much.”

Mrs Lovell's best friend Christina Lofthouse, 41, who lives in Britain, said she was “the best friend a girl could have”.

“She was the first person I messaged in the morning and the last person I spoke to at night," she said.

“I’m utterly heartbroken that my best friend is gone and I don’t get to speak to her again, hug her again, laugh with her and cry with her.

“Her poor daughters, husband, mum, brother and sister. As a family we are heartbroken to lose the best friend a girl could have. We had a friendship like no other.’

Emma and Lee Lovell moved to Australia together 11 years ago. Picture: GoFundMe / Naomi Sprudzans

A GoFundMe page has been started by the community in Queensland where the Lovells lived, to support Lee Lovell and his daughters.

The fundraiser page has a goal of 50,000 Australian dollars (£28,000) and has already raised over 32,000 in donations.

Naomi Sprudzans, the fundraiser's organiser said; “ The North Lakes Community are supporting the Lovell family during this difficult time. Although the financial support won’t bring Emma back, hopefully we can provide the family with some time to mourn the loss of a wife and mother. Emma Lovell, has tragically passed away at the age of 41.

"Emma leaves behind her husband Lee and two daughters, who are now faced with the unimaginable loss of their beloved wife and mother.

"In this difficult time, as a community lets help support Lee and the girls as they navigate through this heartbreaking tragedy.

“Any donations, no matter how small, will be greatly appreciated and will go towards helping the family with expenses during this difficult time.Please keep the Lovell family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”