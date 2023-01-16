Two thirds of Brits now think the NHS is 'bad' and most believe it 'will get worse over next five years'

16 January 2023, 08:31 | Updated: 16 January 2023, 08:33

80 per cent of people said the NHS had got worse in the past five years
80 per cent of people said the NHS had got worse in the past five years. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

More than two thirds of people now think care provided by the NHS is ‘bad,’ according to a major study.

Eighty percent of people think the NHS has got worse in the past five years, according to the Times, which has launched a year-long investigation into the future of health and social care.

The findings, by YouGov, also show that only 22 per cent of people think NHS services are ‘good,’ and 67 per cent saying they are ‘bad’.

Over half, 58 per cent, believe the NHS is going to get worse over the next few years.

However people do still believe the service is capable of providing for them in the event of a medical emergency.

Eighty five per cent of voters think the government is handling the NHS badly.

Read more: Ambulance handover delays cost the NHS an estimated £225m in 2022 as health system reaches 'a crisis moment'

The Times commission, involves a group of leading medics, business leaders and policy experts, who will act as commissioners and will report before the next election.

Matthew Taylor, the chief executive of the NHS Confederation who is on the commission, said: “The system is unaffordable as it is currently configured.

“ We need to minimise the time people spend in hospital. We have to stop seeing health as this enormous hole into which we pour resources and realise that a healthier population is a more productive, economically active population.”

LBC analysis published today has uncovered the scale of the financial pressure placed on the NHS by ambulance handover delays, with over £225m estimated to have been lost in 2022 alone.

LBC found that over 1.7 million hours were lost to such delays in England and Wales across 2022.

According to East Midlands Ambulance Service, handover delays translate to a cost of £133 per hour.

Data from the Association of Ambulance Chief Executives and NHS England, LBC found that over 1.7 million hours were lost to such delays in England and Wales across 2022. Applied to LBC’s research, it means that in excess of £225m was wasted across the NHS as a result of these delays.

