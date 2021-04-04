Two-week-old baby dies after pram hit by car on pavement

The two-week-old baby was rushed to hospital but nothing could be done to save him, police said. Picture: PA

By Joe Cook

A two-week-old baby has died after a car collided with his pram as he was being pushed along on the pavement on Easter Sunday.

A BMW is understood to have been involved in a collision with another car in High Street, Brownhills, before striking the baby's pram at around 4pm on Sunday, West Midlands Police said.

Police said the two-week-old suffered serious injuries and was rushed to hospital, but nothing could be done to save him.

The young boy was being pushed along on the pavement by family at the time and one relative also suffered a shoulder injury.

West Midlands Police said the driver left the scene after the collision and local media report that the High Street will remain closed overnight as officers gather evidence.

A 34-year-old man was arrested in Bloxwich - around four miles away - shortly afterwards.

He has been taken into custody and will be questioned on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, the force added.

Sergeant Mark Crozier, from the collision investigation unit, said: "A baby has tragically died and we'll be doing all we can to support his family during this deeply devastating time.

"We're in the process of speaking to witnesses and establishing the circumstances around this collision.

"I would ask anyone who was in the area, and has information which can assist our inquiries, to come forward.

"We understand the shock this will have caused but I would ask people not to speculate on what happened."

Police said they are particularly keen to hear from anyone who was in the area and may have dashcam footage, either before or at the time of the collision.

Anyone with information can contact police via FL_COLLISION_INVEST@west-midlands.pnn.police.uk, via Live Chat or by calling 101.