Two-week-old baby dies after pram hit by car on pavement

4 April 2021, 23:02 | Updated: 4 April 2021, 23:05

The two-week-old baby was rushed to hospital but nothing could be done to save him, police said.
The two-week-old baby was rushed to hospital but nothing could be done to save him, police said. Picture: PA

By Joe Cook

A two-week-old baby has died after a car collided with his pram as he was being pushed along on the pavement on Easter Sunday.

A BMW is understood to have been involved in a collision with another car in High Street, Brownhills, before striking the baby's pram at around 4pm on Sunday, West Midlands Police said.

Police said the two-week-old suffered serious injuries and was rushed to hospital, but nothing could be done to save him.

The young boy was being pushed along on the pavement by family at the time and one relative also suffered a shoulder injury.

West Midlands Police said the driver left the scene after the collision and local media report that the High Street will remain closed overnight as officers gather evidence.

A 34-year-old man was arrested in Bloxwich - around four miles away - shortly afterwards.

He has been taken into custody and will be questioned on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, the force added.

Sergeant Mark Crozier, from the collision investigation unit, said: "A baby has tragically died and we'll be doing all we can to support his family during this deeply devastating time.

"We're in the process of speaking to witnesses and establishing the circumstances around this collision.

"I would ask anyone who was in the area, and has information which can assist our inquiries, to come forward.

"We understand the shock this will have caused but I would ask people not to speculate on what happened."

Police said they are particularly keen to hear from anyone who was in the area and may have dashcam footage, either before or at the time of the collision.

Anyone with information can contact police via FL_COLLISION_INVEST@west-midlands.pnn.police.uk, via Live Chat or by calling 101.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Former Prime Minister David Cameron is under fire for his use of contacts to lobby the government on behalf of Greensill Capital.

Labour demands tighter lobbying rules to tackle 'cronyism' amid Cameron controversy
Bulgaria Elections

Bulgarian PM’s party set to win election – exit polls

Wastewater Reservoir Leak

US emergency crews seek to prevent ‘catastrophic flood’ at wastewater reservoir
Police divers have been searching in Epping Forest as they investigate the disappearance of Richard Okorogheye (left).

Richard Okorogheye: Police divers deployed in search for missing student
A woman wearing a face mask attends Easter Sunday mass led by Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem Pierbattista Pizzaballa at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, where Jesus Christ is believed to have been buried, in the Old City of Jerusalem (Oded Balilty/AP)

In Pictures: Christians around the world celebrate Easter

Lucille Downer, 85, has been named as the victim of a tragic attack by two dogs.

Two dogs 'humanely destroyed' after great-grandmother dies in 'violent attack'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Prime Minister's Questions allows MPs a chance to question the Prime Minister

What time is Prime Minister's Questions and which MPs will ask Boris Johnson a question?
The coronavirus vaccine developments haven't mentioned pregnancy safety as of yet

Covid vaccine and pregnancy: Can you have the coronavirus vaccine when pregnant?
The Green Party peer suggested a 6pm curfew for men

Peer Jenny Jones calls for 6pm curfew for men

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

DUP instil hatred and division in Northern Ireland through segregation, caller insists

DUP instil hatred and division in Northern Ireland through segregation, caller insists
Vaccine passports crucial to ensure everyone's safety, former Foreign Sec. insists

Vaccine passports crucial to ensure everyone's safety, former Foreign Sec. insists
Working-class children falling through cracks in school, teacher claims

Working-class children falling through cracks in school, teacher claims
Maajid Nawaz: Race report 'missed an opportunity' to tackle colonialism

Maajid Nawaz: Race report 'missed an opportunity' to tackle colonialism
Stuart Lawrence: 'One sided' race report further entrenches 'deep rooted' racism

Stuart Lawrence: 'One sided' race report entrenches institutional racism
British civil liberties being sacrificed by vaccine passports, Tory MP fears

Mandatory vaccine passports threat to British freedom, Tory MP fears

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London