Two-week-old baby plunges down escalator in front of shoppers in Primark

Primark in Romford. Picture: Supplied

By Stephen Rigley

A two-week-old baby has fallen from an escalator inside a Primark store, eyewitnesses have reported.

The high street giant has confirmed that an incident involving a baby took place at their Romford store in East London on Monday, the Mirror reports.

One shopper, who was in the shop at the time, said she couldn't get the "poor baby's scream out of her mind" after asking people in a local Facebook group if anyone knew if the child was doing well.

On the social media page she asked: "A baby fell down from the top of the escalator in Romford Primark yesterday, does anybody that was there know if the baby was alright or not as I can’t seem to get the poor baby’s scream out my mind.

"One individual, who claimed to know a worker from the store commented to say that the baby was "only two week's old."

A Primark spokeswoman said: "We are aware of an incident that occurred in our Romford store on Monday.

"Our colleagues were on hand to provide assistance and support.

"We hope that the baby and the family are doing well."No information has been given on the condition of the baby.Neither the Met Police or London Ambulance Service had details of the incident.