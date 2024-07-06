Two women arrested after cyclist in his 30s dies in east London 'hit and run'

A cyclist died in a hit-and-run in east London. Picture: Social Media

By Asher McShane

Two women have been arrested after a cyclist died in a collision with a car in east London.

The victim, in his 30s, was hit and fatally injured on the junction of Cable Street and Cannon Street Road in Shadwell today.

Police and paramedics were called but the man died at the scene.

The women have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene of a collision.

A police spokesman said: "Officers were called at 00:33hrs on Saturday, 6 July to reports of a collision involving a car and a cyclist near to the junction of Cable Street and Cannon Street Road, E1

"Police attended alongside the London Ambulance Service and London's Air Ambulance. Despite the best efforts of medical professionals the cyclist, believed to be a man in his 30s, sadly died at the scene. Officers are in the process of informing his next of kin.

"The car failed to stop at the scene of the collision. Two women have since been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene of a collision. They both remain in police custody at this time.”

"Any witnesses, or those who have dash cam footage of the incident or moments leading up to it, are asked to call 101 quoting reference 230/06”