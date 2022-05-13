Two arrested after 'unexplained' death of baby girl in Stockport nursery

Greater Manchester Police have arrested two women following the death of a baby girl in Stockport. Picture: Google

By Seán Hickey

Greater Manchester Police have arrested two women in their thirties following the 'unexplained' death of an eight-month-old baby.

Two women are being questioned on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter, following the death of a baby girl in Stockport.

Just before 3.20pm on Monday, officers were called by colleagues from North West Ambulance Service to a report of a child suffering a medical episode at a nursery on Mellor Road in Cheadle.

An eight-month-old girl was taken to hospital where she sadly died the same day.

The two women, aged 35 and 34, remain in custody at this time for questioning. Detective Superintendent Phil Duffy, from GMP’s Stockport CID, said:

“Our thoughts are very much with baby girl’s family who are understandably shocked and devastated and we’re doing everything we can to get them the answers they deserve.

“Since we were called, we’ve carried out a number of lines of enquiry already and now two arrests have been made as our investigation continues. Officers are continuing to work to establish the full facts around what happened and ascertain the circumstances behind this tragedy.

Police were called by the ambulance service following an "unexplained" medical issue. Picture: Alamy

“This is a heartbreaking time for all those involved and we would ask that the public respect the family’s privacy at this time and avoid speculation whilst we continue to investigate.”

Franck Pelle, owner of Tiny Toes Children's Day Nursery, told the Manchester Evening News : "Our heartfelt condolences and deepest sorrow are with the parents and family at this devastating time.

"We are working closely with all involved to assist and due to the sensitivities and ongoing investigation we are unable to comment any further at this time."

A spokesperson for Stockport Council added: "The council is aware of the sad news of the death of an eight-month-old girl at a premises on Mellor Road in Cheadle."

First and foremost, our thoughts go out to the family for their loss at this difficult time. We are not able to comment any further and await the outcome of the investigation."

