Two women seriously injured in Burnley Marks & Spencer stabbing

2 December 2020, 13:57

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder (file image)
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder (file image). Picture: PA

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Two women have been seriously injured in a stabbing at a Marks & Spencer store in Burnley.

A man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after the attack on Wednesday morning.

The two victims were rushed to hospital after what police describe as an “isolated incident” in St James’s Street at 9.30am.

Police said a knife was recovered while officers have stepped up patrols in the area.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police added: "Two women received injuries which are thankfully not thought to be life threatening at this time.

"They have been taken to hospital for treatment.

"Police officers were quickly on the scene and a 57-year-old local man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and is currently in custody.

"Police inquiries are ongoing. Anyone with information or concerns can approach an officer."

Police have appealed for anyone with information or video footage to call 101 quoting log 0313 of December 2 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

