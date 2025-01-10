Drug dealer who stabbed rival jailed after failing to ditch Louis Vuitton-style manbag which linked him to crime scene

10 January 2025, 18:49 | Updated: 10 January 2025, 18:51

Two men have been charged with murder over the fatal stabbing of Tyreece Scott in Hounslow, west London
Two men have been charged with murder over the fatal stabbing of Tyreece Scott in Hounslow, west London. Picture: MPS

By Flaminia Luck

A drug dealer who fatally stabbed a rival in the street has been found guilty of murder after his designer Louis Vuitton-style manbag identified him and linked him to the crime scene.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Dualla Abdi, 20, failed to ditch the luxury accessory he was carrying when he attacked Tyreece Scott, 24, in Hounslow, west London, shortly before 1am last January 16.

Having disposed of his clothes after stabbing Mr Scott in the chest, he could not be parted with the valuable bag which helped to identify him, the Old Bailey heard.

Following a trial at the Old Bailey, Abdi, 20, from Acton, was found guilty of murder and having a blade on Friday.

His accomplice and getaway driver Ben Laing, 24, from Feltham, was also found guilty of murder.

Reda Mohamed, 24, from Hounslow, west London, and Morgan Allen, 29, from Chertsey, Surrey, were convicted of perverting the course of justice.

The court had heard how Abdi and Laing had driven up beside the victim and got out.

Abdi delivered the fatal blow, but Laing was standing beside him, jurors were told.

Both men then got back in their car and Laing sped off, leaving Mr Scott bleeding to death on the residential street.

Tyreece Scott was found with a stab wound in Grove Road, Hounslow, west London
Tyreece Scott was found with a stab wound in Grove Road, Hounslow, west London. Picture: Google

Mohamed and Allen helped the pair flee to Morocco, only for the killers to be arrested at Stansted Airport days later on January 19 upon their return to the UK.

Prosecutor Zoe Johnson KC told jurors the background to the murder was linked to drug dealing and Mr Scott had been operating on rival territory.

Before leaving the UK, Laing had handed over a drug-dealing phone referred to as the "Rocky Line" to Mohamed, jurors were told.

Allen was said to be in a relationship with Mohamed and acted under his instructions with both helping Laing and Abdi to escape, the court was told.

Ms Johnson had said: "We will never know the precise reason why Tyreece Scott died that night. There is no evidence that he knew the other defendants or had met them before.

"Drug dealing is an ugly, competitive business in which dealers protect their 'turf' at any cost. It was Tyreece Scott's exposure to that world which led to his murder."

Evidence including CCTV, mobile phone data and a GPS tracker on the attacker's hire car made a "compelling" case against the defendants, jurors were told.

Interior view of Stansted Airport main terminal building showing distinctive roof structure. Designed by Norman Foster.
Interior view of Stansted Airport main terminal building showing distinctive roof structure. Designed by Norman Foster. Picture: Alamy

At the time of the stabbing, Abdi was wearing a black hooded jacket with a "Trapstar" logo in white on the front of the jacket and what was probably a Louis Vuitton manbag with a distinctive buckle on the strap, jurors heard.

After the murder, Abdi dumped his outfit - except for the manbag, which became important in helping to identify him at the scene, Ms Johnson said.

Ms Johnson asserted that Abdi and Laing had worked as a team with a common purpose when Mr Scott was stabbed.

The court heard that Abdi did not accept he was the stabber, and while Laing admitted being at the scene, claimed he had no knowledge that his co-defendant was going to stab Mr Scott and did not encourage or participate in any way.

Mohamed and Allen denied knowing anything about the murder, jurors were told.

When Allen was arrested, she admitted knowing Laing as "Chunks", Abdi as "Dodgy" and Mohamed as "Rocco".

She told police she had been in a sexual relationship with Mohamed whose behaviour she described as abusive and controlling.

After the verdicts were delivered, the court heard Abdi had a previous conviction for having a blade in 2022 and was in breach of his suspended sentence when he killed Mr Scott.

Laing had one caution for possession of cannabis in 2020.

Sentencing of the defendants was adjourned until February 27.

A general view of the Old Bailey
Following a trial at the Old Bailey, Abdi and Laing were found guilty of murder. Picture: Getty

Two Greggs Vegan Sausage Rolls on paper bag with paper napkins behind.

Customer fury as Greggs hikes price of sausage rolls again

The fire-ravaged Pacific Palisades neighbourhood of Los Angeles

Fires devastating Los Angeles grow more slowly as fierce winds die down

A firefighter walks past a charred bunny sculpture and debris

The Los Angeles landmarks from film and TV damaged by wildfires

New footage shows police clashing with the New Orleans attacker.

Harrowing new bodycam footage shows police shootout with New Orleans attacker Shamsud-Din Jabbar

Lynx Cubs At The Highland Wildlife Park Are Fed In Their Enclosure

Police investigating after lynx sighting in Scottish Highlands

J-Hope, of South Korean K-pop band BTS

BTS member J-Hope announces first solo tour after completing military service

The devastation of the Palisades Fire is seen in the early morning in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Friday, Jan. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Curfew enforced in fire-ravaged areas of LA as police slam 'despicable' looting

Three teens arrested on suspicion of murder after schoolboy stabbed to death near Bedford bus station

Three teenagers arrested on suspicion of murder after schoolboy stabbed to death near Bedford bus station

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaking on stage

Netanyahu meets security officials to discuss Gaza ceasefire talks

British schoolboy, 12, dies in Belgium car crash as twin brother among five other family members injured

British schoolboy, 12, dies in Belgium car crash as twin brother among five other family members injured

The wreckage of a crashed aircraft

Light aircraft crashes in Kenya, killing three people on the ground

A damaged pickup truck seen from above

New Orleans attacker fired at police before they killed him, video shows

Megan Thee Stallion Tory Lanez

Megan Thee Stallion’s protection order against Tory Lanez extended until 2030

This comes five months after the veteran’s family listed the property for £2.25m

Captain Tom's daughter removes £2.25m mansion from housing market after failing to find 'discreet buyer'

President-elect Donald Trump appears with his lawyer Todd Blanche on a video feed

Judge sentences Trump in hush money case but declines to impose any punishment

Anita Bryant in 1977

Anita Bryant, the singer known for her opposition to gay rights, dies at 84

Water is dropped by helicopter on the Kenneth Fire in the West Hills section of Los Angeles

Firefighters hoping for break from fierce winds that have fuelled LA wildfires

Donald Trump on video

Trump can still vote after hush money case sentencing, but cannot own a gun

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro

Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro sworn in for third term

US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris

Biden levies new sanctions against Russian energy sector

Insp Charles Ehikioya is accused of sending racist and sexist messages in a WhatsApp group

Head of Met's Black Police Association sacked after sending 'clearly racist' texts about Asian people
R

Chancellor Reeves needed some sprats to catch those enviable mackerels

The tweet was posted by Pakistan International Airlines

'This is the picture they chose': Airline's graphic showing plane heading for Eiffel Tower sparks 9/11 comparison
Donald Trump was sentenced in his historic hush money trial today.

Donald Trump blasts 'political witch hunt' as he's spared jail in historic hush money trial
Dean Windass

Former Premier League footballer Dean Windass diagnosed with dementia aged just 55

President-elect Donald Trump speaks at AmericaFest in December in Phoenix

Trump appears virtually in New York court to be sentenced in hush money case

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

A single house was seen left standing amid the huge destruction caused by the fires

Miracle of Malibu: Lone house pictured still standing as LA fires leave $50bn trail of destruction
LA wildfires leave '$50bn trail of destruction' - as Harry and Meghan urge Californians to 'open their homes'

LA wildfires leave '$50bn trail of destruction' - as Harry and Meghan urge Californians to 'open their homes'
Kate is celebrating her 43rd birthday

Prince William hails Kate's 'remarkable strength' as he sends touching birthday message

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Critical incidents declared in hospitals

Several NHS trusts in England declare critical incidents: Is your hospital one of those affected?
Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

