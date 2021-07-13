'Don't stoke fire then pretend to be disgusted': Mings blasts Patel over racism response

13 July 2021, 06:05 | Updated: 13 July 2021, 06:22

Tyrone Mings hit out at the home secretary over her response to racial abuse
Tyrone Mings hit out at the home secretary over her response to racial abuse. Picture: Alamy
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

England defender Tyrone Mings has blasted Priti Patel for her condemnation of racial abuse after she previously called players taking the knee "gesture politics".

Fellow footballers, politicians and public figures have come out in support of members of the national team - namely Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka - after they suffered racial abuse on social media following their Euro 2020 final defeat.

The home secretary branded the comments "vile" and took to Twitter to denounce all those who were responsible.

She wrote: "I am disgusted that @England players who have given so much for our country this summer have been subject to vile racist abuse on social media.

"It has no place in our country and I back the police to hold those responsible accountable."

Read more: 'Shame on you': PM condemns racist abuse aimed at England players

Read more: Prince William 'sickened' by racist abuse aimed at England players

However, England star Mings used social media to respond to Ms Patel's comments, accusing her of stoking the fire after she previously refused to condemn fans who booed the team for taking the knee in protest against racial injustice.

He said: "You don't get to stoke the fire at the beginning of the tournament by labelling our anti-racism message as 'Gesture Politics' & then pretend to be disgusted when the very thing we're campaigning against, happens."

Ms Patel has not yet replied to or commented on his tweet.

Read more: Petition for lifetime bans for racists abusing players reaches 600k signatures

Read more: Fans leave 'hero' messages at Rashford mural after vandals defaced it

But Conservative MP for Plymouth Moor View Johnny Mercer, a former defence minister, did react to Mings' tweet, saying: "The painful truth is that this guy is completely right. Very uncomfortable with the position we Conservatives are needlessly forcing ourselves into.

"Do I fight it or stay silent? Modern Conservatism was always so much more to me. We must not lose our way."

Last month, the home secretary called taking the knee "gesture politics" after Gareth Southgate's side faced jeers from a minority of fans at their first match of Euro 2020.

The symbol of anti-racism solidarity gained attention in American Football in 2016 as players protested against police brutality and racism in the US.

The act has since spread further and was adopted by footballers in the UK, partly to demonstrate that racism should not be tolerated in the sport.

Asked about taking the knee, Ms Patel told the press: "I just don't support people participating in that type of gesture, gesture politics, to a certain extent, as well."

On whether England fans were right to boo the national team, she said: "That's a choice for them, quite frankly."

Former Tory Party chairwoman Baroness Warsi also criticised the home secretary after her tweet, suggesting she and the government were guilty of "dog whistle" politics.

"It's time to stop the culture wars that are feeding division," the Conservative peer tweeted.

"Dog whistles win votes but destroy nations."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Police have arrested two people after the stabbing

Two arrested after teenager is fatally stabbed in 'moped incident'
The UK has reexamined its participation in the slave trade

Jamaica 'to request UK pays billions' over slave trade past

A senior WHO official was upset at how many people were allowed in Wembley

'Devastating': WHO Covid official hits out after seeing Wembley's Euro 2020 crowd
Fans gathered at the mural to share positive messages.

Fans leave 'hero' messages at Marcus Rashford mural after vandals defaced it
Flooding in Colney Hatch Lane, Muswell Hill

Flash flooding sparks disruption across London amid torrential downpours
Saka, Rashford and Sancho were racially abused after the Euro 2020 final defeat

Petition for lifetime bans for racists abusing England players reaches 600k signatures

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Let's support England footballers taking the knee. Let's support them doing it.'

'Let's not just respect England footballers taking the knee. Let's support them doing it'
Ben Kentish challenges PM on plan to scrap mandatory face masks

Ben Kentish challenges PM on plan to scrap mandatory face masks
Cross Question with Iain Dale: 12/07: Watch Live from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale: 12/07: Watch again

Is a national ID card the solution to social media abuse?

Will Guyatt explains how to solve the problem of anonymous online abuse
Health Minister Ed Argar was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast

Health Minister will still carry mask even when legal measures lifted
The Health Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast

Government will 'move away from legally set obligations' on July 19, Health Minister says

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London