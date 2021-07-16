Uber to keep ‘no mask, no ride’ policy after July 19

16 July 2021, 22:38 | Updated: 16 July 2021, 22:39

Uber has said customers must continue to wear face coverings after so-called "Freedom Day" on July 19
Uber has said customers must continue to wear face coverings after so-called "Freedom Day" on July 19. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

Uber has become the latest transport company to announce that face coverings will remain mandatory on its services from Monday.

The taxi firm has announced that its drivers and passengers will still have to wear face coverings even after the legal requirement comes to an end on July 19.

UK general manager Ash Kebriti said: "There is nothing more important than the safety of our drivers and the riders who use the Uber app.

"As cities continue to open up, we will ensure that face coverings or masks continue to be a mandatory requirement, unless exempt, when travelling with Uber across the UK."

Read more: Euro 2020 final: Two arrests after allegations men stole items to get people into Wembley

Read more: NHS Covid app 'pingdemic' in numbers: Surge in people being told to self isolate

Uber joins a growing list of companies that have said they will continue to ask their customers to wear face coverings after July 19.

On Wednesday, the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan announced that masks would remain compulsory on Transport for London (TfL) networks, meaning passengers on the Tube, bus, tram, Docklands Light Railway (DLR) and Overground will need to continue wearing them for the duration of their journey unless they are exempt.

Under the terms of use, enforcement officers would be able to deny access or eject passengers found to be non-compliant.

Boris Johnson announced on Monday that there would no longer be a legal requirement to wear masks in any setting in England after July 19.

The Prime Minister instead urged people to exercise "personal responsibility" in continuing to wear them in "crowded and enclosed spaces".

As well as public transport companies, a number of UK supermarkets have also said they will continue asking their customers to wear masks after Monday.

Sainsbury’s, Tesco, Waitrose, Asda, Lidl, Aldi and Morrisons have so far all said they will encourage their customers to continue wearing face coverings, although some have acknowledged the decision is ultimately down to the customer.

Latest News

See more Latest News

An officer serving with Greater Manchester Police has been charged with a number of offences

Serving police officer charged with misconduct and sexual assault
Norovirus outbreaks are increasing in England.

Norovirus: Health experts warn of outbreak as Covid restrictions ease
France trips will still require people to isolate even if fully vaccinated

Arrivals from France to England must isolate after Monday even if double jabbed
A number of new emojis have been proposed, including a pregnant man and a multi-racial handshake

Pregnant man among new emojis proposed for launch

Two arrests have been made after the Euro 2020 final

Euro 2020 final: Two arrests after allegations men stole items to get people into Wembley
Stephen Green has admitted stalking after sending a riot van to check on his ex.

Police officer admits stalking ex after sending riot van to her house

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Care boss: Govt is 'picking at the edges' of issues in adult care

Care boss: Government is 'picking at the edges' of the 'fundamental' problem in adult social care
Call the Cabinet with Kwasi Kwarteng | Watch Live on Monday from 9am

Call the Cabinet with Kwasi Kwarteng | Watch Live on Monday from 9am
James O'Brien caller 'absolutely terrified' as 'Freedom Day' looms

James O'Brien caller 'absolutely terrified' as 'Freedom Day' looms
'Normality will never return until the world is vaccinated' says AZ jab creator

'Normality will never return until the world is vaccinated' says AstraZeneca jab creator
Ex-Cop hits out at police who 'don't care about normal crime'

Ex-cop says police are 'too busy policing Covid crime to deal with things that matter'
Nick Ferrari challenged the minister

'Riot police checking a child is self-isolating, does that make you proud to be British?'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London