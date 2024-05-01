Chaos on campus: Police raid UCLA and Columbia universities as 'horrific violence' breaks out at Gaza protest in LA

1 May 2024, 11:05

Police have raided Columbia and UCLA, where violence has broken out
Police have raided Columbia and UCLA, where violence has broken out. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Kit Heren

Police have stormed the campuses of two US universities after pro-Palestine protests descended into chaos.

Students calling for an end to the fighting in Gaza had set up encampments at University College Los Angeles (UCLA) and Columbia University in New York.

Fighting broke out between pro-Palestine and pro-Israel groups at the Los Angeles university, with footage showing people trying to haul down barricades at the edge of encampments.

The UCLA fighting comes after Gaza protests broke out at universities across the US. They were first sparked by demonstrations in Columbia, where students set up tents in the centre of the campus in April.

Counter protester attack a pro-Palestinian encampment set up on the campus of the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) as clashes erupt
Counter protester attack a pro-Palestinian encampment set up on the campus of the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) as clashes erupt. Picture: Getty
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators engulfed in tear gas regroup and rebuild the barricade surrounding the encampment set up on the campus of the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA)
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators engulfed in tear gas regroup and rebuild the barricade surrounding the encampment set up on the campus of the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA). Picture: Getty
Clashes erupt with counter protesters at UCLA
Clashes erupt with counter protesters at UCLA. Picture: Getty

At UCLA, other videos emerged on social media that showed people throwing objects at protesters in the camps, as well as fireworks being set off.

Pro-Israel protesters arrived in the middle of the night to try to tear down barricades, according to local media. A university newspaper reporter said that tear gas was used in the clashes.

UCLA vice-chancellor Mary Osako said: "Horrific acts of violence occurred at the encampment tonight, and we immediately called law enforcement for mutual aid support.

“The fire department and medical personnel are on the scene. We are sickened by this senseless violence and it must end.”

Police arrived at about 9.30am UK time (01.30 am local time).

The Los Angeles mayor's office said the force was "responding immediately to [the university's] request for support on campus".

Police officers intervene the pro-Palestinian student protesters in Columbia University
Police officers intervene the pro-Palestinian student protesters in Columbia University. Picture: Getty
Police officers intervene the pro-Palestinian student protesters in Columbia University
Police officers intervene the pro-Palestinian student protesters in Columbia University. Picture: Getty
NYPD officers stand guard in riot gear
NYPD officers stand guard in riot gear. Picture: Getty

Meanwhile police also raided a protest at Columbia overnight, with several pro-Palestine activists arrested.

The protesters had taken over a university building.

University bosses had earlier sent a notice sent to protesters in the encampment on Monday said that if they leave by the designated time and sign a form committing to abide by university policies through to June 2025 or an earlier graduation, they could finish the term in good standing.

If not, the letter said, they would be suspended, pending further investigation.

Students and others at universities across the US have been sparring over the Israel-Hamas war and its mounting death toll. Many students are demanding their universities cut financial ties with Israel.

Close to 1,000 people have been arrested in pro-Palestine protests at universities across the US.

Dozens were arrested at the City University of New York on Tuesday, 36 at the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill, and five at Florida University.

Earlier, about 275 people were arrested on Saturday at various campuses including Indiana University at Bloomington, Arizona State University and Washington University in St Louis.

An aerial photo of the scene

At least 24 killed in highway collapse in southern China

Police clear pro-Palestinian protesters from Columbia University

Police clear pro-Palestinian protesters from Columbia University

Breaking
Breaking News

Teenager arrested after three attacked 'with sharp object' at school in Sheffield

Blinken tells Israeli leaders 'the time is now' for ceasefire in Gaza

Blinken tells Israeli leaders 'the time is now' for ceasefire in Gaza

Police officer charged under Terrorism Act with 'publishing images in support of Hamas'

Police officer charged under Terrorism Act with 'publishing images in support of Hamas'

Samir Geagea

Lebanese Christian leader slams Hezbollah over fighting with Israel

Met chief gives update on Jill Dando murder 25 years after her death

Met chief gives update on Jill Dando murder 25 years after her death

Met police chief pledges to arrest protesters using swastikas at Gaza protests

Met police chief pledges to arrest protesters using swastikas at Gaza protests

Exclusive
Kemi Badenoch has said there is 'no free way to police our borders' after a failed asylum seeker was given £3,000

'No free way to police our borders', Badenoch says, after first migrant sent to Rwanda with £3,000 in taxpayer money

Indonesia's Mount Ruang volcano spews more hot clouds

Indonesia's Mount Ruang volcano spews more hot clouds

Vanessa Feltz joins LBC to present new Saturday show, telling listeners to 'brace yourselves!'

Vanessa Feltz joins LBC to present new Saturday show, telling listeners to 'brace yourselves!'

Exclusive
Sir Mark Rowley said he would increase stop and search

Met police to increase stop and search, with announcement coming 'in next couple of months', commissioner says

Filming police at protests is 'physically intrusive' and 'escalates situations', says Met Commissioner

Filming police at protests is 'physically intrusive' and 'escalates situations', says Met Commissioner

Exclusive
Kemi Badenoch has launched a 'call for input'.

Gender-neutral toilets could lead to 'schoolgirls getting UTIs because they don't want to share', minister says

Exclusive
Met police commissioner Sir Mark Rowley spoke on LBC on Wednesday

Met chief says officers 'were on the ground in 12 minutes' then suffered 'horrific injuries' in Hainault attacks

Trump Hush Money

Judge fines Trump for contempt and raises threat of jail in hush money trial

Chilling words of 'killer' during Hainault sword rampage as boy, 14, stabbed to death

Chilling words of 'killer' during Hainault sword rampage as boy, 14, stabbed to death

Australia Violence

Australian prime minister vows new funding to help women escape male violence

'It makes our job incredibly difficult': Police surrounded by cameras on protests as they make 'on the hoof' law changes

'It makes our job incredibly difficult': Police surrounded by cameras on protests as they make 'on the hoof' law changes
Prince William gives rare update on Kate's health during Newcastle visit

Prince William gives rare update on Kate's health during Newcastle visit

Reclassifying Marijuana

US poised to ease restrictions on marijuana in historic policy shift

Georgia Divisive Law

Georgian police deploy tear gas to disperse 'Russian law' protests

Israel Palestinians Campus Protests

Protesters taken into custody as police end university pro-Palestine occupation

APTOPIX Israel Palestinians Campus Protests

Shelter-in-place alert issued at Columbia University as police raid campus

Brits are welcome: French D-Day beach cafe owner who banned squaddies 'for being English' cites misunderstanding

Brits are welcome: French D-Day beach cafe owner who banned squaddies 'for being English' cites misunderstanding
An Amazon Prime vehicle

Amazon reports strong Q1 results driven by cloud-computing unit and Prime Video

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Meghan bypasses Britain amid fears royal rift will overshadow Invictus Games

Meghan bypasses Britain amid fears royal rift will overshadow Invictus Games

Kate and William share touching new photo as they celebrate wedding anniversary

Kate and William share touching new photo as they celebrate wedding anniversary

Prince Harry is set to return to the UK

Prince Harry to make first return to UK since Kate's cancer diagnosis for Invictus anniversary and 'could visit Charles'

Humza Yousaf's blowing up of his Green pact fatally buried its shrapnel in the heart of his leadership

Humza Yousaf's blowing up of his Green pact fatally buried its shrapnel in the heart of his leadership
Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that's a reflection of the lack of support available to them

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that's a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies

