UEFA opens disciplinary proceedings after chaotic scenes at Euro 2020 final

By Patrick Grafton-Green

UEFA has opened a disciplinary investigation into the chaotic scenes at the Euro 2020 final at Wembley.

Individuals without tickets breached security at Wembley, and Football Association chief executive Mark Bullingham said on Monday that a full review would take place into what had happened.

He accused "drunken yobs" of trying to force their way into the stadium without tickets.

A UEFA statement on Tuesday afternoon read: "In accordance with Article 31(4) DR, a UEFA ethics and disciplinary inspector has been appointed to conduct a disciplinary investigation into events involving supporters which occurred inside and around the stadium."

UEFA has also charged the FA over a pitch invasion during the match, and over the throwing of a firework, the throwing of other objects and disturbing the Italian national anthem.