UK reports 12,594 new coronavirus cases and 19 deaths

5 October 2020, 18:05 | Updated: 5 October 2020, 18:59

File photo: Passengers in protective face masks are seen walking on a sideway at Victoria Station
File photo: Passengers in protective face masks are seen walking on a sideway at Victoria Station. Picture: PA

By Megan White

The UK has reported 12,594 new cases of coronavirus in the UK, with a further 19 deaths.

The new infections bring the total number of cases to 515,571, with the added deaths bringing the UK’s total to 42,369.

Separate figures published by the UK's statistics agencies show there have now been nearly 57,900 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

Read more: Only half of 'missing' Covid cases have been contacted by Test and Trace - Hancock

Read more: Wales 'actively considering' quarantine for visitors from UK Covid hotspots

Manchester's weekly rate of new Covid-19 cases has now topped 500 cases per 100,000 people – the highest weekly rate of any local authority area in England.

A total of 2,927 new cases were recorded in Manchester in the seven days to October 2 - the equivalent of 529.4 cases per 100,000, up from 246.4 in the previous week.

Knowsley has the second highest rate, which has jumped from 324.1 to 498.5, with 752 new cases.

Liverpool is in third place, up from 306.4 to 487.1, with 2,426 new cases.

The numbers came as it was revealed a technical glitch meant almost 16,000 Covid-19 cases went unreported.

PHE said a technical issue resulted in 15,841 cases between September 25 and October 2 being left out of the reported daily coronavirus cases.

The problem was reportedly caused by an Excel spreadsheet reaching its maximum file size, which stopped new names being added in an automated process.

The files have now been split into multiple smaller files to prevent the issue from happening again.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock told the Commons on Monday afternoon that only half of the 16,000 missing cases have been contacted for a second time by Test and Trace.

He told the Commons that only 51% of the missing 15,841 cases were contacted by tracers over the weekend, meaning around 7,760 people have not yet been chased up.

Mr Hancock said the government's assessment of the pandemic has "not substantially changed" after the data error caused thousands of positive cases to be missed out the total figures.

In a statement, he told the Commons: "This morning the Joint Biosecurity Centre (JBC) presented to me their updated analysis of the epidemic based on the new figures.

"The chief medical officer (Chris Whitty) has analysed that our assessment of the disease and its impact has not substantially changed as a result of these data.

"The JBC has confirmed that this has not impacted the basis on which decisions about local action were taken last week. Nevertheless, this is a serious issue that is being investigated fully."

Shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth, responding to Mr Hancock, accused the government of "failing on the basics" on testing and said the problems with testing were "putting lives at risk", adding his opposite man "should apologise".

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sweden Nobel Medicine

Three win Nobel medicine award for Hepatitis C virus discovery
France Europe Storms

12 killed as floods hit France and Italy

File photo: Tourists walk near the Colosseum in Rome

Covid quarantines 'likely to include' people travelling from Italy, Greece and Sweden
Virus Outbreak Trump

‘This is insanity’ – Trump’s car ride during Covid-19 treatment criticised
Health Secretary Matt Hancock was giving a statement to the Commons

Only half of 'missing' Covid cases have been contacted by Test and Trace - Hancock
Odeon will only show films between Friday and Sunday as a response to the coronavirus pandemic

Odeon to move a quarter of its 120 venues to weekend-only model

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The government is reportedly looking at plans for a new stricter but simpler lockdown system

What are the three tier lockdown ‘traffic light’ plans and how would they work?
Hope Hicks is a top aide of Donald Trump who was confirmed to have coronavirus on Thursday

Who is Hope Hicks? Donald Trump, Melania and Hicks all test positive for Covid-19
Extra restrictions are expected to be announced for Merseyside today

Coronavirus lockdown rules for Liverpool, Warrington, Hartlepool and Middlesbrough - explained

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'I thought it was a hoax' - Caller told she tested positive for Covid despite not having a test

'I thought it was a hoax' - Caller told she had Covid despite not being tested
Matt Hancock shot himself in foot by over-promising on Test and Trace, caller tells LBC

Matt Hancock shot himself in foot by over-promising on Test and Trace, caller says
James O'Brien caller on 16,000 missing cases: "I suggest Government updates its software"

James O'Brien caller on 16,000 missing cases: 'I suggest Government updates its software'
'It makes absolutely no sense' - Nightclub owner blasts government over 10pm curfew rule

Nightclub owner tells LBC he is legally challenging 'nonsensical' 10pm curfew
James O'Brien's reaction after 16,000 coronavirus cases were missed

James O'Brien's reaction after 16,000 coronavirus cases were missed from daily figures
Former Border Agency chief explains huge flaws in UK's asylum system

Former Border Agency chief explains huge flaws in UK's asylum system

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London