UK Athletics seeking 'open' category for trans women and men to compete in

UK Athletics is calling for a change in legislation so it can introduce an "open" category in which trans women would compete against men. Picture: Alamy

By Chris Samuel

UK Athletics is calling for a change in legislation so it can introduce an "open" category in which trans women would compete against men.

Last year, British Triathlon also announced that it planned to bring in two categories: one for competitors who were female at birth and an "open" category for men, transgender women and non-binary athletes.

British Athletics chairman Ian Beattie said sport has a "duty to ensure fairness in competition in the women's category".

He added: "Therefore we are calling for a change in legislation that will provide clarity for all and ensure the women's category can be lawfully reserved for female at birth competitors."

Last month, World Athletics announced it is consulting with its members over introducing stricter testosterone limits on trans women athletes.

Read more: Missing mother Nicola Bulley 'fell into river' and her disappearance is 'tragic' but 'not suspicious', police say

Read more: 'I'm here to kill the Queen', crossbow-armed man accused of treason told guards at Windsor Castle, court hears

In June last year, FINA, swimming's world governing body voted to effectively ban trans athletes from taking part in women's elite races and explore introducing an "open" category.

The policy would require competitors who are trans to have completed their transition by the age of 12 in order to take part in women's events.

Speaking at the time the decision was announced, the body's president Husain Al-Musallam said: "We have to protect the rights of our athletes to compete, but we also have to protect competitive fairness at our events, especially the women's category at FINA competitions.

"FINA will always welcome every athlete. The creation of an open category will mean that everybody has the opportunity to compete at an elite level.

Stock image of people ready to race on track field. Picture: Alamy

"This has not been done before, so FINA will need to lead the way. I want all athletes to feel included in being able to develop ideas during this process."

Olympic gold-medallist diver Tom Daley voiced his anger at the decision at the British LGBT Awards last summer: "Like most queer people, anyone that's told they can't compete or can't do something they love just because of who they are, it's not on.

"It's something I feel really strongly about. Giving trans people the chance to share their side."

In March, trans swimmer Lia Thomas became the first transgender woman to bag a National Collegiate Athletic Association swimming championship title, but her victory proved to be controversial.

Ms Thomas placed first in the 500m freestyle final, beating her nearest competitor, Olympic silver medallist Emma Weyant, by over a second and a half.

In response to the results, former Olympic athlete Caitlyn Jenner, who is trans, posted on Twitter: "Emma is the rightful winner! It's not transphobic or anti trans, it's COMMON SENSE!".

Meanwhile Florida governor and Donald Trump rival Ron DeSantis, refused to acknowledge Ms Thomas' victory, and signed a proclamation recognising Weyant as the winner.