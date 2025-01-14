UK bans imports of pigs, cattle and sheep from Germany in bid to prevent foot and mouth outbreak

Britain has banned imports of livestock from Germany amid an outbreak of foot and mouth. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Britain has banned imports of pigs, cattle and sheep from Germany after a case of foot-and-mouth disease was confirmed in the country.

While no cases have been confirmed in the UK, the government announced the measures this afternoon in a bid to prevent the disease spreading from mainland Europe.

Food-and-mouth poses no risk to human or food safety but is a highly contagious disease of cattle, sheep, pigs and other cloven-hoofed animals.

UK Chief Veterinary Officer Dr Christine Middlemiss has called on livestock keepers to remain vigilant in their biosecurity as well for the clinical signs of foot-and-mouth.

Dr Middlemiss said: "We remain in constant contact with German counterparts to understand the latest situation following their confirmation of a single case of foot-and-mouth disease.

"We have robust contingency plans in place to manage the risk of this disease to protect farmers and Britain's food security, which means using all measures to limit the risk incursion and spread of this devastating disease.

Men in protective clothing and with rifles go to a stable where a case of foot and mouth was detected. Picture: Alamy

"I would urge livestock keepers to exercise the upmost vigilance for signs of disease, follow scrupulous biosecurity, and report any suspicion of disease immediately to the Animal and Plant Health Agency."

Farming minister Daniel Zeichner said: "The Government will do whatever it takes to protect our nation's farmers from the risk posed by foot-and-mouth.

"That is why restrictions have immediately been brought in on animal products from Germany to prevent an outbreak, and we will not hesitate to add additional countries to the list if the disease spreads.

"We will continue to keep the situation under review, working closely with the German authorities."

Symptoms of the disease include sores and blisters on the feet, mouth and tongue as well as fevers, lameness and a reluctance to eat.

For sheep and pigs, the disease tends to manifest with lameness and potential for blistering.

The disease can have a devastating financial and emotional impact on affected farmers, who face production losses like reduced milk yields and culling their livestock.

The UK suffered major outbreaks of the disease in 2001 and 2007, leading to millions of pigs, cattle and sheep being slaughtered across the country and costing both the public and private sector billions.

The Government recently announced a £200 million investment in the UK's main research and laboratory testing facilities at Weybridge to bolster protection against animal disease.