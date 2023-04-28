Tom Swarbrick 4pm - 6pm
UK's best and worst seaside towns as voted for by Brits - where does your favourite rank?
28 April 2023, 15:08 | Updated: 28 April 2023, 15:31
A Northumberland village has topped a ranking of UK seaside towns for the third year running.
Bamburgh came first out of 118 locations, receiving five stars for its beaches, seafront, accommodation, peace and quiet, scenery and value for money - with an overall score of 88%.
The village is renowned for its stunning sandy shoreline backed by the imposing ruins of an ancient castle.
Devon's Dartmouth was runner-up with a score of 85% in the research conducted by consumer group Which?.
At the other end of the spectrum were Clacton-on-Sea in Essex and Skegness in Lincolnshire - both areas drawing last place with 48%.
They were closely followed by Burnham-on-Sea in Somerset and Bangor in County Down, Northern Ireland (both 49%).
Rory Boland, editor of magazine Which? Travel, said: "Few countries can be home to such a diversity of brilliant seaside breaks.
"Whether you want world-class beaches and utter wilderness, or the bright lights and bucket and spade atmosphere of a resort, the UK has a seaside break made for you.
"What our survey shows is that it's rarely the most famous destinations that visitors enjoy most.
"Try somewhere new this year and our survey shows you should find fewer crowds and better value."
10 best seaside towns:
- Bamburgh, Northumberland
- Dartmouth, Devon
- Portstewart, Co. Londonderry/Derry
- Portmeirion, Gwynedd
- St Andrews, Fife
- Tynemouth, Tyne and Wear
- Southwold, Suffolk
- Aldeburgh, Suffolk
- St Davids, Pembrokeshire
- Tobermory, Isle of Mull
10 worst seaside towns
- Skegness, Lincolnshire
- Clacton-on-Sea, Essex
- Burnham-on-Sea, Somerset
- Bangor, County Down
- Mablethorpe, Lincolnshire
- Bognor Regis, West Sussex
- Great Yarmouth, Norfolk
- Colwyn Bay, Conwy
- Southend-on-Sea, Essex
- Morecambe, Lancashire