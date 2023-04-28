UK's best and worst seaside towns as voted for by Brits - where does your favourite rank?

The best and worst seaside towns in the UK have been revealed. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

A Northumberland village has topped a ranking of UK seaside towns for the third year running.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Bamburgh came first out of 118 locations, receiving five stars for its beaches, seafront, accommodation, peace and quiet, scenery and value for money - with an overall score of 88%.

The village is renowned for its stunning sandy shoreline backed by the imposing ruins of an ancient castle.

Devon's Dartmouth was runner-up with a score of 85% in the research conducted by consumer group Which?.

Read more: Prince William and Kate pay their respects at Aberfan memorial garden 57 years on from Queen's visit

Read more: Police to be given new powers to tackle slow-walking protesters 'hell-bent on causing chaos'

At the other end of the spectrum were Clacton-on-Sea in Essex and Skegness in Lincolnshire - both areas drawing last place with 48%.

They were closely followed by Burnham-on-Sea in Somerset and Bangor in County Down, Northern Ireland (both 49%).

Bamburgh Castle and beach. Picture: Alamy

Dartmouth, Devon. Picture: Alamy

Rory Boland, editor of magazine Which? Travel, said: "Few countries can be home to such a diversity of brilliant seaside breaks.

"Whether you want world-class beaches and utter wilderness, or the bright lights and bucket and spade atmosphere of a resort, the UK has a seaside break made for you.

"What our survey shows is that it's rarely the most famous destinations that visitors enjoy most.

"Try somewhere new this year and our survey shows you should find fewer crowds and better value."

Beach promenade and amusement Pier at Clacton on Sea. Picture: Alamy

Pier in Skegness, Lincolnshire. Picture: Alamy

10 best seaside towns:

Bamburgh, Northumberland Dartmouth, Devon Portstewart, Co. Londonderry/Derry Portmeirion, Gwynedd St Andrews, Fife Tynemouth, Tyne and Wear Southwold, Suffolk Aldeburgh, Suffolk St Davids, Pembrokeshire Tobermory, Isle of Mull

10 worst seaside towns