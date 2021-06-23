Breaking News

UK-born antivirus software pioneer John McAfee found dead in Spanish prison cell

23 June 2021, 20:53 | Updated: 23 June 2021, 21:33

John McAfee was found dead in his Spanish prison cell, officials said
John McAfee was found dead in his Spanish prison cell, officials said. Picture: PA
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

UK-born antivirus pioneer John McAfee has been found dead in his Spanish prison cell, the Catalan justice department has said.

The 75-year-old British-American, who founded McAfee Associates, was discovered lifeless in Brians 2 jail in Sant Esteve Sesrovires.

Just hours earlier, Spain's National Court had approved McAfee's extradition to the United States, where he was wanted on tax-related criminal charges.

He still had the choice to appeal the decision and the Spanish Cabinet had not yet approved the move.

Security at the penitentiary tried to revive McAfee but the prison's medical team later confirmed his death, a statement from the regional Catalan government said.

Read more: MoD deny Russia's claim they fired 'warning shots' at Black Sea Destroyer

Read more: Michael Gove 'misused emergency Covid funds' to conduct polling on union

McAfee was likely set for extradition to the United States
McAfee was likely set for extradition to the United States. Picture: PA

Prosecutors in Tennessee had charged the entrepreneur with tax evasion after McAfee failed to report income made from promoting cryptocurrencies while he did consultancy work, in addition to income from speaking engagements and selling the rights to his life story for a documentary.

The charges, which carry a US prison sentence of up to 30 years, refer to the three fiscal years from 2016 to 2018, according to the Spanish court's ruling on Wednesday.

McAfee was arrested last October at Barcelona's international airport.

At the time, a judge ordered that he should be held in jail while awaiting the outcome of his extradition hearing.

In a separate hearing held via video-link earlier this month, McAfee argued that the charges against him were politically motivated and said he would spend the rest of his life in prison if he was returned to the States.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Pope Francis meets 'Spider-Man' at his weekly audience at the Vatican

‘Superhero’ in Spider-Man outfit meets Pope at Vatican

Shopping mall security guard Steve Bouquet is accused of killing nine cats and injuring seven more during a lengthy and gruesome spree

Brighton 'cat killer' trial: Owners found bleeding pets on doorsteps
Gary Allen has been ordered to remain behind bars for 37 years for killing two women

Gary Allen jailed for life over murders of women 21 years apart
Tens of thousands of hospital admissions have been prevented by the Covid vaccines

14,000 lives saved and 45,000 hospitalisations prevented by Covid jab rollout
The Queen has held her first in-person weekly audience with the Prime Minister since before lockdown began

Queen holds first in-person audience with Boris since start of pandemic
Michael Gove has been accused of misusing emergency Covid funds

Gove 'misused emergency Covid funds' to conduct polling on union

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Experts are 'scratching their head' to understand traffic light system, says Pilots body

Experts are 'scratching their head' to understand traffic light system, says pilot union boss
Cross Question with Iain Dale: 23/06 Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale: 23/06 Watch again

'We have nothing left', broken businessman tells LBC

'We have nothing left': Broken businessman hits out at football Covid rules
The moment Michael Gove loses bet with Nick Ferrari over England v Scotland

The moment Michael Gove loses bet with Nick Ferrari over England v Scotland
The Tory peer was speaking to LBC's Iain Dale

Tory peer brands use of term 'white privilege' the 'left-wing version of apartheid'
The NHS worker was speaking to Tom Swarbrick

Frontline healthcare worker forced to isolate by 'overkill' system can't understand why

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London