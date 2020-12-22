UK borrowing climbs to £31.6bn - the highest November level on record

22 December 2020, 07:42

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak. Picture: PA

By Maddie Goodfellow

Government borrowing hit a record £31.6 billion in November, taking public sector net debt to a new all-time high of £2.1 trillion, according to official figures.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) estimated that last month's borrowing - excluding state-owned banks - was £26 billion higher than a year earlier and marked the highest seen in November since records began in 1993.

Borrowing has now reached £240.9 billion for the first eight months of the financial year - £188.6 billion more year-on-year and breaking yet more records.

It means the UK's overall debt is now around 99.5% of gross domestic product (GDP) - a level not seen since 1962 - as the Government has spent billions of pounds to support the economy through the pandemic.

