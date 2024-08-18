UK braces for heavy rain following Atlantic hurricane as Met Office issues three yellow weather warnings

The Met Office has issued three yellow weather warnings for rain in the UK this week. Picture: Alamy & Met Office

By Will Conroy

The Met Office has issued three yellow weather warnings as the tailwinds of a hurricane in the Atlantic are set to cause heavy rain and wind in the UK in the coming days, according to a forecaster.

Yellow weather warnings for rain have been issued in Scotland for Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, with up to 150mm of rainfall expected within a 24-hour period in the worst affected areas.

The first warning covers south-west Scotland and the Lothian borders on Monday afternoon and evening.

While the second and third warnings cover a larger area over north-east Scotland - including the Highlands, Strathclyde and Central, Tayside and Fife - for most of Wednesday and Thursday.

The first warning covers south-west Scotland and the Lothian borders on Monday. Picture: Met Office

The second and third warnings cover a larger area over north-east Scotland for most of Wednesday and Thursday. Picture: Met Office

The forecaster said the rain on Wednesday and Thursday could be accompanied by strong winds of up to 60mph as the tailwinds of Hurricane Ernesto hit the UK.

People have been warned to expect delays to public transport, spray and flooding on roads, as well as potential power cuts and flooding in homes and businesses.

There was a small chance that large waves could result in injuries and danger to life in coastal areas on Wednesday and Thursday, the Met Office added.

Met Office expert David Oliver said: "The most likely scenario is for a period of unsettled weather from Wednesday.

"Especially in the north and west with heavy rain and strong winds possible. It may be warmer and less wet towards the southeast."