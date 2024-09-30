UK braces for further heavy rain and flooding as Met Office issues two yellow weather warnings

By Will Conroy

The Met Office has issued two yellow warnings for rain on Monday and Tuesday as the wet weather continues across the UK following recent downpours.

Parts of the country saw more than the monthly average rainfall last Monday, while some counties in southern and central England have already had more than 250% of their September average, according to the Met Office.

A warning is in place for Monday until 20:00 BST for north east Wales and north west England with 20mm-40mm of rain expected to fall while some places could see up to 60mm.

A second warning is in place until 03:00 on Tuesday morning for parts of the north-east Midlands and east and north east England.

These areas are also expected to see 20mm-40mm of rainfall but the worst affected areas could see up to 80mm while the downpours will be accompanied by strong northeasterly winds.

Met Office meteorologist Liam Eslick said he's expecting some "pretty heavy persistent rain" across North Wales and northwest England.

The higher ground in eastern England will see the most rainfall. Areas including Northamptonshire and Bedfordshire will see less rainfall, but are already saturated by recent heavy rain.

The Met Office has warned that the flooding of homes and businesses is possible while travel delays are likely.

The Environment Agency had 40 flood warnings, indicating flooding is expected, and 104 flood alerts, where flooding is possible, in place across England on Monday.

It comes after areas across England suffered heavy rain and localised flooding in recent days, with commuters facing widespread disruption on road and rail services.

About 650 properties were flooded in Bedfordshire, Northamptonshire and the home counties, according to the Environment Agency, which estimated around 8,200 properties had been protected.

Mark Garratt, flood risk manager at the Environment Agency, said: "It is especially important that people do not drive through flood water - it is often deeper than it looks and just 30cm of flowing water is enough to float your car.

"Across the country, Environment Agency teams have been out checking flood defences and clearing any debris from storm drains and are also supporting local authorities in responding to surface water flooding.

"The advice to the public to keep checking their flood risk, and search 'check for flooding' and to sign up for free flood warnings on the latest situation or follow @EnvAgency on X for the latest flood updates."

Conditions are set to improve later in the week with the Met Office forecasting some showery rain in the southeast Wednesday but otherwise largely dry weather with brightest skies in the north.

Dry and bright weather is forecast on Thursday and Friday.