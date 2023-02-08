UK should focus on building a 'war economy' similar to Russia's, former NATO chief says

8 February 2023, 19:44

Former NATO Secretary General Lord George Robertson calls for the UK to focus on building a 'war economy' similar to Russia's
Former NATO Secretary General Lord George Robertson calls for the UK to focus on building a 'war economy' similar to Russia's. Picture: LBC/Getty

By Kieran Kelly

The UK should spend "much more" in an attempt to build up a war economy to rival Russia's, a former NATO Secretary General has said.

Lord George Robertson, who also served as Defence Secretary under Tony Blair, told LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr that the UK needs to spend more on building equipment that can be given to Ukraine and kept by the British army.

"I think it's very important that we replenish what we've sent to Ukraine and indeed increase it," Lord Robertson told Andrew Marr.

"President Putin is in a war economy. The figures that have been published this week show that Russian defence expenditure has gone up even as their revenue from oil and gas has gone down."

He added: "We're not in a war economy - we should be devoting much more in terms of resources to building the kind of equipment that we can give to the Ukrainians and that are required for our own defences."

"If Putin is at war with us, why on earth is there not a sense of urgency and determination in this country to counter that kind of war like attitude," the ex Nato chief asked.

Read More: Sunak insists 'nothing is off the table' as Zelenskyy reiterates call for British fighter jets

Read more: 'Wings for freedom': Zelenskyy thanks Britain for support as he asks for fighter jets in historic Parliamentary address

Lord Robertson's comments come after current Defence Secretary Ben Wallace admitted the government had "hollowed out and underfunded" the army following claims by an American general that the UK is no longer a top-tier fighting force.

Last week, Mr Wallace was briefed by a senior US general, who described the British army as "no longer" being considered one of the world's premier fighting forces, according to Sky.

Meanwhile, one UK defence source said: "Bottom line... it's an entire service unable to protect the UK and our allies for a decade."

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace previously admitted the government had "hollowed out" defence spending
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace previously admitted the government had "hollowed out" defence spending. Picture: Getty

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak welcomed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the UK on Wednesday in his first visit since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Mr Zelenskyy thanked Britain for standing shoulder-to-shoulder with Ukraine following the provision of game-changing tanks to the war-torn country.

Mr Zelenskyy said he looked forward to the day of victory for Ukraine but, until then, "evil" is still present.

He said he was "proud" of his air force but the country needs more planes to fight the war.

"We pay with our lives... with the lives of our heroes who risk life and death every day," he explained.

In a press conference this evening, Mr Sunak said "nothing is off the table" as the Ukrainian President reiterated his call for the UK to provide them with British fighter jets.

Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak hold a news conference at an army camp
Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak hold a news conference at an army camp. Picture: Getty

When asked if he could provide clarity on whether Ukraine will be given fighter jets from the UK, Mr Sunak said he has been "very clear" when it comes to arming the country that "nothing is off the table".

He added: "When it comes to fighter combat air force, of course they are part of the conversation... that's why we've announced today that we'll train Ukrainian air force on Nato-standard platforms."

Zelenskyy added that Ukraine still needs a lot of equipment and warned his country faces stagnation against Russian forces if they not be given fighter jets.

Mr Sunak said that if the UK was to provide fighter jets to Ukraine, conversations would need to happen with allies who provide the aircraft.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy on a visit to the UK
Volodymyr Zelenskyy on a visit to the UK. Picture: Getty

The prime minister said: "There is a supply chain around such sophisticated aircraft.

"Those are conversations that the president and I are having and making sure we understand all the supply chain needs that go alongside aircraft like that - making sure they can be used and used safely, kept safely.

"And it is also a conversation we are having with our allies because, particularly some of the aircraft we have, are done through joint treaty with multiple other countries - I think we have seen that with previous bits of kit that others have had to give."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Volodymyr Zelensky

Zelensky in surprise trips to London and Paris as he seeks more advanced weapons

The high altitude balloon floating over the US

China has conducted spy balloon programme for years, says Pentagon

Designer Stella Jean

Stella Jean quits Milan Fashion Week over ‘lack of diversity and inclusion’

Archie Battersbee, 12

Archie Battersbee died accidentally in 'prank or experiment' that went wrong, coroner concludes

People try to reach people trapped under the debris of a collapsed building in Malatya, Turkey

Hope for survivors fading as death toll in Turkey and Syria quake nears 12,000

Families wait for news after a bus crashed into a daycare centre in Laval, Quebec

Two children die as bus crashes into daycare centre in Canada

Olena Motorna fled Kyiv with her mum and her now-four-year-old son

'He's the best': Ukrainians react to Zelenskyy's visit to the UK

A Finnish skier whose penis froze mid-race at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics has made a remarkable comeback, bagging a gold medal in 15km freestyle skiing championship in Tampere last month.

Finish skier whose penis froze mid-race in Beijing Winter Olympics last year makes remarkable comeback

Andrew Marr has said that Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky's call for fighter jets as he addressed Parliament was "hard politics", said he showed he has the theatrical streak shared by all great leaders.

Andrew Marr: How and when does the brutal war in Ukraine end?

There had been reports that ex-Premier League star Christian Atsu had been found following the earthquake in Turkey

Ex-Prem star Christian Atsu still missing after Turkey earthquake despite claims he was pulled from rubble alive

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the UK's Challenger 2 tanks would be in operation in Ukraine by "next month"

Sunak insists 'nothing is off the table' as Zelenskyy reiterates call for British fighter jets

Exclusive
Boris Johnson has called for Sunak to "get on with" sending fighter jets to Ukraine

'Get on with it': Boris Johnson rejects Sunak's claims it's 'not practical' to send fighter jets to Ukraine

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are likely to be invited to King Charles's Coronation

Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle be attending King Charles's Coronation?

Luton ranked England's worst place to live as over 105,000 people cast votes

Britain's top 20 'worst places to live' list revealed as commuter town takes top spot - where did your hometown place?

The leopard attacked several people outside the courtroom before heading inside

Leopard breaks into courtroom and attacks several people before being locked up in a cage

MP's to get a medal upon leaving parliament.

MPs should get £160,000 payoff and a medal if they are kicked out of office, report suggests

Latest News

See more Latest News

Captain Chandi joined the Army Reserves at the age of 19 and the regular Army at 27.

'I need to do some training!': Kate admits her fitness levels need work after attempting tyre pulls during royal visit
People walk amongst the debris at the crash site of a passenger plane near the village of Grabovo, Ukraine, on July 17 2014

International team blames Putin for supplying MH17 missile as it suspends probe

King Charles alongside his first 50p

King Charles III bank notes and coins: Are they in circulation yet?

Jared O'Mara

Former MP Jared O'Mara guilty of six counts of expenses fraud to fund his cocaine habit

Investigators have said there are 'strong indications' Putin supplied the missile that downed the MH17 flight

Putin 'supplied' missile that shot down MH17 flight over Ukraine in 2014, investigators say
New Look, Birmingham set to close

New Look announces the closure of six stores across Britain - is yours on the list?

Where are the Fawlty Towers cast now

Fawlty Towers cast: who starred in original series with John Cleese and Connie Booth, where are they now?
Meghan Markle and half-brother Thomas Markle

Who are Meghan Markle's siblings?

Search specialist Peter Faulding has told LBC he does not think missing Nicola Bulley has fallen into the river

Expert diver leading river search for Nicola Bulley dramatically calls it off declaring she's not in the water
A woman who lives locally said: "She was just a typical, well brought-up, lovely little girl. It's just tragic."

Husband of Epsom College head was living apart from family weeks before shooting dead wife and seven-year-old daughter

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

UK must 'tread very carefully' with Russia, warns Tom Swarbrick caller

UK is 'sleepwalking towards an utter disaster' with Russia, warns Tom Swarbrick caller

Nelson Mandela

Andrew Marr: President Zelenskyy is the 'nearest equivalent' political leader to Nelson Mandela
Nick Ferrari met police

Nick Ferrari shoots down caller who argues against harsher sentence for rapist David Carrick
James O'Brien

'People say oh god, not that 30p racist': Councillor 'disgusted' to represent deputy chair Lee Anderson's constituency
Ex-First Minister of Scotland

Nicola Sturgeon's 'self-indulgence' threatens single-sex spaces and drives women to vote Tory, Alex Salmond says
Shelagh Fogarty calls out Dominic Raab

Shelagh Fogarty calls out Dominic Raab for 'deceitful' claims about increase in rape convictions
James O'Brien

'Nigel Farage is far too left-wing for my dad': Caller blames pro-Brexit father for failure of his business
‘Secretary of State for Pointless Culture Wars’: James O’Brien jabs at Kemi Badenoch in Cabinet reshuffle

‘Secretary of State for Pointless Culture Wars’: James O’Brien jabs at Kemi Badenoch in Cabinet reshuffle
Nick Ferrari LBC

'Dear god!': Shocked Nick Ferrari reacts to the state of the UK's 'vulnerable' military system
Husband colluded with former Police Superintendent ‘sex pest’ to drop his marital rape case, says caller

Husband colluded with ‘sex pest’ ex-Police Superintendent to drop his marital rape case, says caller

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit