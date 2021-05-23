UK condemns Belarus after Ryanair flight diverted 'so blogger could be arrested'

The Ryanair flight was diverted to Belarus. Picture: PA

By Patrick Grafton-Green

The UK has strongly condemned the arrest of a Belarus opposition blogger after the Ryanair flight he was travelling on was suddenly diverted to the country.

The aircraft - which was travelling from Athens to the Lithuanian capital Vilnius - was switched to Minsk following a bomb threat, according to Belarus state media.

However, opposition groups said it was an operation by the country to "hijack" the flight so activist and blogger Roman Protasevich could be arrested.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said he was "alarmed" by the actions of the Belarus government of President Alexander Lukashenko, who is a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We are co-ordinating with our allies. This outlandish action by Lukashenko will have serious implications," he tweeted.

Ireland's Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said the situation was "extremely worrying".

"We are in contact with the airline and EU colleagues," he said.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen tweeted: "It is utterly unacceptable to force @Ryanair flight from Athens to Vilnius to land in Minsk."

Ryanair said in a statement that Belarusian air traffic control instructed the plane to divert to the capital.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda also claimed the plane was forced to land in Minsk and said Mr Lukashenko's "regime is behind this".

There were 171 passengers on the plane, according to Lithuanian foreign minister Gabrielius Landsbergis.

Officials said no explosives were found on board.

Raman Pratasevich pictured in 2017. Picture: PA

The Belarusian Interior Ministry said Mr Pratasevich was arrested at the airport.

He is a co-founder of the Telegram messaging app's Nexta channel, which Belarus declared as extremist last year after it was used to help organise major protests against Mr Lukashenko.

Mr Pratasevich, who had fled the country for Poland, faces charges that could carry a prison sentence of up to 15 years.

Flight-tracker sites indicate the plane was about six miles from the Lithuanian border when it changed course.

Exiled opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya called on the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) to investigate.

"It is absolutely obvious that this is an operation by the special services to hijack an aircraft in order to detain activist and blogger Raman Pratasevich," she said in a statement.

"Not a single person who flies over Belarus can be sure of his safety."

The ICAO said it was "strongly concerned by the apparent forced landing".

Months of protests started after last August's presidential election that, according to official results, gave Mr Lukashenko a sixth term in office.

Police cracked down on the protests, detaining around 30,000 people and beating many of them.

Although protests died down during the winter, Belarus has continued to take action against the opposition and independent news media.

Last week, 11 staff members of the TUT.by news website were detained by police.