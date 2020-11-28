UK Covid death toll rises by 479 amid anti-lockdown protests in London

28 November 2020, 17:34 | Updated: 28 November 2020, 22:13

The UK's coronavirus death toll rose by 479 on Satruday
The UK's coronavirus death toll rose by 479 on Satruday. Picture: PA
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

The UK's coronavirus death toll has risen by 479 amid anti-lockdown protests in London, taking the country's tally to 58,030.

There were a further 15,871 lab-confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Britain, with the total number of infections now standing at 1,605,172.

It comes as anti-lockdown protesters caused disruption on the streets of the capital on Saturday.

More than 150 arrests had been made as of 7:25pm for several offences, including breaching coronavirus restrictions, with that figure expected to rise, the Metropolitan Police said.

Separate figures published by the UK's statistics agencies for deaths where coronavirus has been mentioned on the death certificate, plus additional data on deaths that have occurred in recent days, show there have now been 73,000 Covid-related deaths in Britain.

Read more: More than 150 arrested during anti-lockdown protests in London

Read more: PM offers Tory rebels February 3 'sunset' for Covid tier system

In England, another 298 people who tested positive for Covid-19 died in hospital, bringing the tally of confirmed deaths reported in hospitals to 40,197, NHS England said on Saturday.

The youngest of those to have died was aged 27 while the oldest person was 100. All except 16, aged between 45 and 92, had known underlying health conditions.

Saturday's recorded deaths occurred between 14 October and 27 November.

Nineteen other deaths were reported with no positive coronavirus test result.

Read more: PM appoints Nadhim Zahawi as minster for Covid vaccine deployment

Coronavirus crisis in numbers: LBC brings you the stats you need to know

In London, police faced booing from demonstrators and chants of "shame on you" as they intervened in the anti-lockdown protest.

Traffic was temporarily blocked on Regent Street as officers attempted to handcuff people on the ground in the middle of the road.

The grassroots group Save Our Rights UK, which says it is working for democracy, had planned a protest on Saturday called Unite For Freedom - Time For Action, according to its website.

Elsewhere, Nadhim Zahawi said he was "delighted" to have been asked to become the minister responsible for the vaccine rollout.

He tweeted: "Delighted to have been asked by @BorisJohnson to become the minister for Covid vaccine deployment.

"A big responsibility and a big operational challenge but absolutely committed to making sure we can roll out vaccines quickly - saving lives and livelihoods and helping us #buildbackbetter."

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

See more Latest News

South Wales Police stopped 110 vehicles on its first day of random spot checks

Coronavirus: Cardiff police issue 12 fines on first day of random car checks
Poland Abortion Protest

Tear gas fired as police block Warsaw march against abortion ruling
Boris Johnson has written to Tory MPs hoping to stave off a rebellion over his Covid tier strategy

PM offers Tory rebels February 3 'sunset' for Covid tier system
Britain and France have reached an agreement to prevent migrants crossing the Channel

Britain and France reach agreement to prevent migrants crossing Channel
The Pope

Pope elevates 13 new cardinals – then puts them in their place
France Law Protests

Teargas fired as French protesters condemn bill outlawing use of police images

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

A coronavirus tier and alert system will be put back in place in England after lockdown

Coronavirus: New tier 1, 2 and 3 rules after England lockdown
Rishi Sunak will reveal his spending review tomorrow

What is Rishi Sunak's Spending Review and what is expected?

Christmas coronavirus rules are yet to be set out by Boris Johnson and the government

Christmas Covid rules: Can we mix households and can we make a Christmas bubble?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Caller set for deportation explains his plight to David Lammy

Caller set for deportation explains his plight to David Lammy
Caller's shocking story of sister's murder after deportation to Jamaica

Caller's shocking story of sister's murder after deportation to Jamaica
'Companies must take responsibility for questionable production standards'

'Companies must take responsibility for questionable production standards'
Maajid Nawaz scrutinises morals of tech industry amid Apple slavery row

Maajid Nawaz scrutinises morals of tech industry amid Apple slavery row
Terminally ill caller's moving story puts lockdown into perspective

Terminally ill caller's moving story puts lockdown into perspective
Ken Clarke: No-deal Brexit be more damaging to economy than pandemic

No-deal Brexit will be more damaging to economy than Covid, warns ex-Chancellor

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London