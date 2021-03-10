UK coronavirus death toll rises by 190 as 5,926 more cases recorded

By Patrick Grafton-Green

There have been another 190 deaths within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test in the UK, with 5,926 more cases confirmed in the last 24 hours.

The Government also said that, up to March 9, 24,064,182 vaccinations have been given.

The total number of UK coronavirus deaths now stands at 124,987.

However separate figures published by the UK's statistics agencies, including for deaths where Covid-19 has been mentioned on the death certificate, show there have now been 147,000 deaths involving coronavirus in the UK.

The total number of positive cases recorded since the start of the outbreak is 4,234,924.

A total of 22,809,829 first doses have now been given, a rise of 217,301 on the previous day, while 1,254,353 second doses have been given, an increase of 72,922.

NHS England data shows a total of 2,469,033 jabs were given to people in London between December 8 and March 9, including 2,348,594 first doses and 120,439 second doses.

This compares with 3,786,991 first doses and 154,476 second doses given to people in the Midlands, a total of 3,941,467.

The breakdown for the other regions is:

East of England - 2,276,319 first doses and 105,452 second doses, making 2,381,771 in total

North East and Yorkshire - 2,992,184 first and 129,527 second doses (3,121,711)

North West - 2,540,713 first and 107,784 second doses (2,648,497)

South East - 3,130,318 first and 146,377 second doses (3,276,695)

South West - 2,206,366 first and 103,365 second doses (2,309,731)

It comes as extra testing began in parts of Wandsworth, south London, after cases of the South African coronavirus variant were identified.

Additional testing and genomic sequencing is being deployed within the SW11 and SW15 postcodes, the Department of Health and Social Care said.

Earlier, the boss of Test and Trace defended the £37 billion service despite MPs saying there is "no clear evidence" it helped reduce coronavirus infection levels.

Baroness Dido Harding branded the system "an essential component in the fight against Covid" and said it would continue to be used for the foreseeable future.

Meanwhile, British holidaymakers could return to Spain and Greece within a couple of months as Spanish officials consider vaccine passports and Greek ministers aim to reopen borders by May.