UK coronavirus death toll rises by 190 as 5,926 more cases recorded

10 March 2021, 17:47 | Updated: 10 March 2021, 17:50

The total number of UK coronavirus deaths now stands at 124,987
The total number of UK coronavirus deaths now stands at 124,987. Picture: PA

By Patrick Grafton-Green

There have been another 190 deaths within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test in the UK, with 5,926 more cases confirmed in the last 24 hours.

The Government also said that, up to March 9, 24,064,182 vaccinations have been given.

However separate figures published by the UK's statistics agencies, including for deaths where Covid-19 has been mentioned on the death certificate, show there have now been 147,000 deaths involving coronavirus in the UK.

The total number of positive cases recorded since the start of the outbreak is 4,234,924.

A total of 22,809,829 first doses have now been given, a rise of 217,301 on the previous day, while 1,254,353 second doses have been given, an increase of 72,922.

NHS England data shows a total of 2,469,033 jabs were given to people in London between December 8 and March 9, including 2,348,594 first doses and 120,439 second doses.

This compares with 3,786,991 first doses and 154,476 second doses given to people in the Midlands, a total of 3,941,467.

The breakdown for the other regions is:

  • East of England - 2,276,319 first doses and 105,452 second doses, making 2,381,771 in total
  • North East and Yorkshire - 2,992,184 first and 129,527 second doses (3,121,711)
  • North West - 2,540,713 first and 107,784 second doses (2,648,497)
  • South East - 3,130,318 first and 146,377 second doses (3,276,695)
  • South West - 2,206,366 first and 103,365 second doses (2,309,731)

It comes as extra testing began in parts of Wandsworth, south London, after cases of the South African coronavirus variant were identified.

Additional testing and genomic sequencing is being deployed within the SW11 and SW15 postcodes, the Department of Health and Social Care said.

Earlier, the boss of Test and Trace defended the £37 billion service despite MPs saying there is "no clear evidence" it helped reduce coronavirus infection levels.

Baroness Dido Harding branded the system "an essential component in the fight against Covid" and said it would continue to be used for the foreseeable future.

Meanwhile, British holidaymakers could return to Spain and Greece within a couple of months as Spanish officials consider vaccine passports and Greek ministers aim to reopen borders by May.

Paul Rusesabagina (Muhizi Oliver/AP)

Hotel Rwanda hero was not kidnapped before he was arrested, court rules
Boris Johnson has demanded the immediate release Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe

Boris Johnson demands immediate release of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe
Tanzania’s President John Magufuli holds up a ceremonial spear and shield (Khaifan Said/AP)

Opposition speculates on whereabouts of Tanzania’s Covid-denying president
Keir Starmer and Boris Johnson clashed over the pay rise given to Dominic Cummings and that planned for NHS nurses.

Sir Keir Starmer clashes with Boris Johnson over nurses' pay at PMQs
Ted Hui, centre, after he was arrested by police officers in Hong Kong (Kin Cheung/AP)

Hong Kong politician and activist Ted Hui relocates to Australia
The Kent coronavirus variant could be up to twice as deadly as the original strain

Kent Covid variant may be twice as deadly as previous strains, study suggests

The Stamp Duty holiday has been extended

New stamp duty holiday rules: The house buying changes Rishi Sunak announced in his Budget
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak holds the budget box inside his official residence at 11 Downing Street

Budget 2021: Key points at a glance

Budget 2021: Key points at a glance

Chancellor Rishi Sunak will make his Budget speech at 12.30pm on Wednesday to Parliament.

Budget 2021: What to expect from Rishi Sunak’s announcement

A caller has told LBC that emotionally he feels as if "his mother has already died" after months without being able to visit her in a care home.

Caller unable to visit mother with dementia in care home feels 'like she has already died'
Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch Live

Army vet: 'Prince Harry needs protection after risking his life for his country'

Army vet: 'Prince Harry deserves protection after risking his life for his country'
Actor Wendell Pierce told LBC that Oprah Winfrey's interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is "insignificant" amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Suits co-star Wendell Pierce brands Harry and Meghan interview 'insignificant' on LBC
Columnist condemns Meghan Markle's 'creepy woke cult' as Piers Morgan quits

Columnist condemns Meghan Markle's 'creepy woke cult' as Piers Morgan quits
Royal commentator Peter Hunt says the statement will fall short for many people

Buckingham Palace statement on Meghan and Harry was 'good enough', royal commentator says

