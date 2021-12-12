Camilla Tominey 4pm - 7pm
UK Covid alert level raised from three to four as Omicron variant 'presents risk to public'
12 December 2021, 16:56
The UK's Covid alert level has been raised from Level 3 to Level 4, the Government has announced.
High community transmission of the Delta variant has been added to by the Omicron strain and the Department of Health said the latter presented a “rapidly increasing risk to the public and healthcare services”.
It has urged anyone eligible to book their Covid booster vaccines.
