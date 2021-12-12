Breaking News

UK Covid alert level raised from three to four as Omicron variant 'presents risk to public'

Breaking News. Picture: Global

By Will Taylor

The UK's Covid alert level has been raised from Level 3 to Level 4, the Government has announced.

High community transmission of the Delta variant has been added to by the Omicron strain and the Department of Health said the latter presented a “rapidly increasing risk to the public and healthcare services”.

It has urged anyone eligible to book their Covid booster vaccines.

