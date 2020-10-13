UK Covid deaths increase by 143 in biggest daily rise for four months

143 deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours. Picture: PA

By Maddie Goodfellow

The number of people reported to have died with coronavirus has gone up by 143, the first time the UK has today recorded more than 100 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours in four months.

This brings the UK total to 43,018.

It is the highest daily figure reported since 164 deaths were reported on June 10 but there is often a delay in the reporting of deaths over a weekend.

Separate figures published by the UK's statistics agencies show there have now been 58,500 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

Read more: Boris Johnson denies lockdown was eased too early in north of England

Read more: New advice to be issued for 2.2 million people who shielded during lockdown

The Government also said that, as of 9am on Tuesday, there had been a further 17,234 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK.

It brings the total number of cases in the UK to 634,920.

In Scotland, 487 Covid-19 patients were in hospital as of Monday, up from 218 a week earlier, with 36 in ventilation beds, up from 22 a week earlier.

In Wales, 348 Covid-19 patients were in hospital as of Monday, up from 249 a week earlier, with 30 in ventilation beds, down from 32 a week earlier.

Read more: Matt Hancock attacks 'flawed goal' of coronavirus herd immunity

Read more: Nicola Sturgeon says half measures 'will not work' in Covid-19 fight

In Northern Ireland, 140 Covid-19 patients were in hospital as of Sunday, up from 116 a week earlier, with 15 in ventilation beds as of Monday, up from eight a week earlier.

Data on patients with Covid-19 is not comparable across the UK due to differences in the way the figures are reported.

Public Health England (PHE) said the rising number of Covid-19 deaths is "concerning".

Dr Yvonne Doyle, PHE medical director, said: "The trend in Covid-related deaths is starting to rise quickly, which is hugely concerning.

"We have seen cases increasing especially in older age groups which is leading to more hospital admissions.

Read more: Sadiq Khan calls for two week 'circuit breaker' national lockdown

Read more: James O'Brien brands Covid deniers 'absolute clowns' after callers moving tale

"This is a stark reminder for us to follow the guidelines.

"Importantly, do not mix with others when unwell.

"We must all do our part to help control the virus by following the restrictions in our areas, maintaining social distance, wearing a face covering in enclosed spaces and washing our hands regularly."

Utterly grim COVID-19 figures today. 143 deaths, 17,234 new cases, 655 new hospital admissions.



The government has lost control, and local lockdowns have clearly not worked. The PM has no plan to get a grip of this crisis or get us through the winter. Abject failure. — 🌈 Angela Rayner 🌈 (@AngelaRayner) October 13, 2020

Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner has described the latest coronavirus figures as "utterly grim" and condemned the Government's handling of the pandemic.

"The government has lost control, and local lockdowns have clearly not worked," she tweeted.

"The PM has no plan to get a grip of this crisis or get us through the winter. Abject failure."