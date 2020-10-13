UK Covid deaths increase by 143 in biggest daily rise for four months

13 October 2020, 16:41 | Updated: 13 October 2020, 16:55

143 deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours
143 deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours. Picture: PA

By Maddie Goodfellow

The number of people reported to have died with coronavirus has gone up by 143, the first time the UK has today recorded more than 100 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours in four months.

This brings the UK total to 43,018.

It is the highest daily figure reported since 164 deaths were reported on June 10 but there is often a delay in the reporting of deaths over a weekend.

Separate figures published by the UK's statistics agencies show there have now been 58,500 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

Read more: Boris Johnson denies lockdown was eased too early in north of England

Read more: New advice to be issued for 2.2 million people who shielded during lockdown

The Government also said that, as of 9am on Tuesday, there had been a further 17,234 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK.

It brings the total number of cases in the UK to 634,920.

In Scotland, 487 Covid-19 patients were in hospital as of Monday, up from 218 a week earlier, with 36 in ventilation beds, up from 22 a week earlier.

In Wales, 348 Covid-19 patients were in hospital as of Monday, up from 249 a week earlier, with 30 in ventilation beds, down from 32 a week earlier.

Read more: Matt Hancock attacks 'flawed goal' of coronavirus herd immunity

Read more: Nicola Sturgeon says half measures 'will not work' in Covid-19 fight

In Northern Ireland, 140 Covid-19 patients were in hospital as of Sunday, up from 116 a week earlier, with 15 in ventilation beds as of Monday, up from eight a week earlier.

Data on patients with Covid-19 is not comparable across the UK due to differences in the way the figures are reported.

Public Health England (PHE) said the rising number of Covid-19 deaths is "concerning".

Dr Yvonne Doyle, PHE medical director, said: "The trend in Covid-related deaths is starting to rise quickly, which is hugely concerning.

"We have seen cases increasing especially in older age groups which is leading to more hospital admissions.

Read more: Sadiq Khan calls for two week 'circuit breaker' national lockdown

Read more: James O'Brien brands Covid deniers 'absolute clowns' after callers moving tale

"This is a stark reminder for us to follow the guidelines.

"Importantly, do not mix with others when unwell.

"We must all do our part to help control the virus by following the restrictions in our areas, maintaining social distance, wearing a face covering in enclosed spaces and washing our hands regularly."

Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner has described the latest coronavirus figures as "utterly grim" and condemned the Government's handling of the pandemic.

"The government has lost control, and local lockdowns have clearly not worked," she tweeted.

"The PM has no plan to get a grip of this crisis or get us through the winter. Abject failure."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Hundreds of people wait for early voting in Marietta, Georgia

Swing state Georgia breaks turnout record on first day of early voting
NASA and the UK Space Agency want to have a woman on the moon by 2024

UK and NASA sign deal to get first woman on the moon by 2024

Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya

Belarus opposition leader threatens nationwide strike

Democratic presidential candidate former US vice president Joe Biden

Biden says he’s ‘not a fan’ of packing Supreme Court

US Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett

Amy Coney Barrett refuses to commit to recusing herself from election cases
Election 2020 Trump

Defiant Trump defends virus record in first post-Covid rally

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

What it means for business owners and employees

Tier 2 lockdown: What it means for business owners and employees
Coronavirus tier 1 areas are classed as medium risk in England

Covid Alert Level: What is a tier 1 lockdown and which areas will be included in it?
Over 50,000 people have died in England and Wales

Coronavirus UK: the key statistics you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Jeremy Hunt: 'We almost turned Chris Whitty into Secretary of State'

Jeremy Hunt: 'We almost turned Chris Whitty into Secretary of State'
"Government should not give notice for lockdown," says caller

"Government should not give notice for lockdown," says caller
Sadiq Khan calls for two week 'circuit breaker' national lockdown

Sadiq Khan calls for two week 'circuit breaker' national lockdown
Baffled caller confused over which three-tier lockdown rules to follow

Baffled caller confused over which three-tier lockdown rules to follow
Piers Morgan: 'People have been bullied into no longer being allowed an opinion'

Piers Morgan: 'People have been bullied into no longer being allowed an opinion'
Manchester Mayor refutes PM's claims he worked with northern leaders over new Covid measures

Greater Manchester Mayor refutes PM's claims he worked with northern leaders over new Covid measures

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London