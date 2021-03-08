Breaking News

UK reports 65 more Covid deaths - second day running that death toll has risen by less than 100

8 March 2021, 16:19 | Updated: 8 March 2021, 16:47

A social distancing sign in Guildford during England's third national lockdown
A social distancing sign in Guildford during England's third national lockdown. Picture: PA

By Megan White

The UK has reported 65 more Covid deaths - the second day running that the death toll has risen by less than 100.

The new deaths bring the UK total to 124,566.

Dr Jenny Harries, England's deputy chief medical officer, has said that coronavirus cases, hospital admissions and deaths are all continuing to fall.

Read more: Primary and secondary pupils return to classrooms in England for the first time in months

Dr Harries told a No 10 news conference that infections were now below 100 per 100,000 of population in every part of the country and were back to where they were in September.

"This is a level at which a new wave could easily take off from again," she said.

She said that deaths were falling faster than other indicators, suggesting the vaccine was having an impact.

She warned, however, that there was still "substantial strain" on the NHS.

The Prime Minister said that thanks to the "huge national effort to keep kids at home" the spread of coronavirus has been reduced significantly.

"So, today we've been able to take that crucial first step on what we hope is our cautious but irreversible road map to freedom," Boris Johnson said.

Mr Johnson said more than a third of the UK population have now received a coronavirus vaccine.

He warned the number of patients being admitted to hospital with Covid-19 each day is eight times higher than "the lows of last summer" - it is "more vital than ever" to follow the rules.

Government data up to March 7 shows that of the 23,519,898 jabs given in the UK so far, 22,377,255 were first doses - a rise of 164,143 on the previous day.

Some 1,142,643 were second doses, an increase of 20,241.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Boris Johnson speaks at Monday's Downing Street press conference

Increased risk of Covid transmission 'inevitable' as schools reopen, Boris Johnson says
Robert Burck, better known as the Naked Cowboy, walks down the middle of Main Street while performing in Daytona, Florida

Naked Cowboy arrested while performing in Florida

A demonstrator holds up a Black Lives Matter flag outside the Hennepin County Government Centre in Minneapolis, where the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin began with jury selection

Jury selection paused in trial of ex-policeman charged over George Floyd death
Malala Yousafzai

Malala Yousafzai takes her passions to the small screen with Apple
The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for wind across England and Wales on Wednesday and Thursday this week.

UK weather: Warnings issued as gale-force winds and heavy rain forecast
A new report reinforces the Scottish government's view that independence is the "best future" for the country

Government 'unpicking' Scottish devolution 'under cover of Brexit', minister claims

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The Stamp Duty holiday has been extended

New stamp duty holiday rules: The house buying changes Rishi Sunak announced in his Budget
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak holds the budget box inside his official residence at 11 Downing Street

Budget 2021: Key points at a glance

Chancellor Rishi Sunak will make his Budget speech at 12.30pm on Wednesday to Parliament.

Budget 2021: What to expect from Rishi Sunak’s announcement

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Prime Minister was responding to a question from Ben Kentish

Boris Johnson urges caution when it comes to ending lockdown

The Royal commentator was speaking to Shelagh Fogarty

'Why did they do it? What are they going to gain?' Royal commentator questions interview
YouTubers who tricked royal 'experts' tell LBC why they did the prank

YouTubers who tricked royal 'experts' tell LBC why they did the prank
James O'Brien explains why people who dislike Meghan 'don't know why'

James O'Brien explains why people who dislike Meghan 'don't know why'
'Prince Harry has made his mother proud by standing up for Meghan'

'Prince Harry has made Diana proud by standing up for Meghan'
DUP risking peace in Ireland with demands to scrap NI protocol, journalist warns

DUP risking peace in Ireland with demands to scrap NI protocol, journalist warns

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London