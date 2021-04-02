Breaking News

England's Covid R value could be high as 1 amid warnings not to mix indoors

2 April 2021, 13:50 | Updated: 2 April 2021, 14:16

A volunteer paints red hearts on the National Covid Memorial Wall in London. The National Covid Memorial Wall in London
A volunteer paints red hearts on the National Covid Memorial Wall in London. The National Covid Memorial Wall in London. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

England's Covid-19 R value could be as high as 1, amid warnings that people should not mix with loved ones indoors over the Easter weekend.

The R value in England has been estimated to be between 0.8 and 1 - meaning that for every 10 people infected with Covid-19 they will go on to infect 8 to 10 others.

Government scientists estimate the growth rate estimate for England is now between -4% and 0, meaning the number of new infections is broadly flat or shrinking by up to 4% every day.  

This is the first week SAGE has not given an estimate for the UK, as restrictions are lifted independently across the four nations, UK level estimates become less meaningful and do not accurately reflect the current picture of the pandemic.

Read more: Met Police warn against 'selfish actions' ahead of Easter weekend

The news comes as the Metropolitan Police has issued warnings for people not to gather in large groups over the Easter weekend following an easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

The cooler temperatures could limit scenes of revelry seen in packed parks and beauty spots around the country during almost record-breaking March conditions earlier this week.

But the change in weather could tempt people to meet up inside, which is still banned under coronavirus regulations, except for those in the same household or support bubble.

While groups of six, or two households, are allowed to meet outside, the Metropolitan Police said larger gatherings, including house parties and illegal raves, will be shut down.

the Metropolitan Police has issued warnings for people not to gather in large groups over the Easter weekend
the Metropolitan Police has issued warnings for people not to gather in large groups over the Easter weekend. Picture: PA

The Met is expecting more protests in the capital over the weekend, which are now lawful providing organisers submit a risk assessment and take steps to ensure the gathering is safe.

But the force said: "Enforcement action will be taken, if needed, in the interests of public health."

Parts of the UK saw temperatures reach nearly 24C (75.2F) on Wednesday, with Weybourne, north Norfolk, leading the way at a peak of 23.9C (75F) - short of the nation's hottest ever March temperature of 25.6C (78F), which was recorded in 1968 at Mepal in Cambridgeshire.

But the Met Office said temperatures would decline steadily and by Monday would struggle to reach double digits due to the country entering an "Arctic trough".

More to follow...

Latest News

See more Latest News

People walk outside the closed Quiapo church to say a brief prayer on Good Friday as the government implements a strict lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Manila, Philippines

In Pictures: Christians mark Good Friday amid lingering virus woes
Rescue vehicles near the site of a partial train derailment in Toroko Gorge

48 killed in Taiwan’s deadliest rail disaster

Nathan Baggaley in action

Olympian found guilty of attempting to smuggle £109m of cocaine
More countries have been added the to the UK red list

Philippines, Pakistan, Kenya, and Bangladesh added to UK hotel quarantine list
Rescue workers are seen near the site of a partial train derailment in Toroko Gorge in Taiwan’s east

At least 36 dead in Taiwan train crash

Residents wearing masks line up for a Covid-19 vaccination at the Jingcheng Hospital in Ruili

China aims to vaccinate entire city in five days after Covid outbreak

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Prime Minister's Questions allows MPs a chance to question the Prime Minister

What time is Prime Minister's Questions and which MPs will ask Boris Johnson a question?
The coronavirus vaccine developments haven't mentioned pregnancy safety as of yet

Covid vaccine and pregnancy: Can you have the coronavirus vaccine when pregnant?
The Green Party peer suggested a 6pm curfew for men

Peer Jenny Jones calls for 6pm curfew for men

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Iain Dale hosted a special show

Iain Dale special: 300 years of the British Prime Minister

David explained some of his worries over the enforcement of Covid vaccine passports.

David Lammy's personal tale of feeling 'harassed' by Covid warden
The LBC presenter gave her reaction to the report

Denise Headley reacts to Government racial inequality report

Vulnerable caller cannot get Covid jab despite writing to PM, ministers, council and NHS

Vulnerable caller cannot get Covid jab despite writing to PM, ministers, council and NHS
Sathnam Sanghera: UK race report 'contrived to reflect PM's views'

Sathnam Sanghera tells David Lammy: UK race report 'contrived to reflect PM's views'
Pimlico Academy parent calls out 'not very helpful' school policy amid 'racist' uniform row

Pimlico Academy parent explains protests over 'racist' school uniform

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London