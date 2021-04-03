Breaking News

UK surpasses five million second Covid jabs in 'another milestone' for rollout

3 April 2021, 16:27 | Updated: 3 April 2021, 17:26

Over five million people have now received their second Covid jab.
Over five million people have now received their second Covid jab. Picture: PA

By Joe Cook

Boris Johnson has hailed reaching "another milestone" in the UK's vaccination program, as the latest government figures revealed over five million people have now received their second jab.

A further 256,870 people were given their second dose of a Covid-19 vaccine on Friday, bringing the total number of people who have received both inoculations to 5,205,505.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged "everyone to take up their second dose as soon as they are offered it" as he reacted to the news.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock also tweeted: "The vaccine is safe and effective, so when it's your turn, come forward & get the jab."

Meanwhile, Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi added: "5.2m second doses, our focus is making sure the most vulnerable groups 1-9 get their second doses. That is 99% of mortality."

The latest figures come as reports suggest Brits who have had both doses could avoid quarantine under planned measures to restart international travel.

However, on Friday the PM urged people not to meet inside, even if they are all vaccinated, as the jabs are not thought to "entirely...remove the risk of transmission".

Read more: Two visitors for care home residents in England by 12 April

Read more: Seven die of blood clots in UK after AstraZeneca jab but no evidence of link

The number of first doses increased by 124,415, as the NHS prioritises giving people a second jab within 12 weeks of the first.

Friday's inoculations bring the total number of people who have received at least one vaccination to 31,425,682 - around 47 percent of the population.

Government figures also report that a further 10 people have died within 29 days of a positive Covid-19 test, the lowest number since 14 September, when nine deaths were registered.

A further 3,423 lab-confirmed cases were also recorded as of 9am on Saturday, however the government has cautioned that the number of cases and deaths may be affected by incomplete data over the Easter weekend.

Read more: Volunteers paint 150,000 hearts for each life lost to Covid-19

Read more: PM says people cannot meet up indoors even if they are vaccinated

More to follow.

Right whales

