UK critics of China won't back down despite 'warning shot', says Shadow Foreign Secretary

26 March 2021, 14:47 | Updated: 26 March 2021, 14:52

By Sam Sholli

Critics of China in the UK will not back down despite being sent a "warning shot" from the country in the form of sanctions, Shadow Foreign Secretary Lisa Nandy has told LBC.

China has hit MPs and British groups with sanctions after the UK Government announced coordinated sanctions against four senior Chinese officials over human rights abuses against Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang.

Boris Johnson has said that he stands with those who have been hit by the sanctions from China, one of which is former Tory leader Iain Duncan Smith.

Those targeted by the sanctions and their family members are now banned from entering China, Hong Kong and Macao. In addition, any property they have in China will be frozen, and Chinese citizens and institutions will be banned from doing business with them.

Speaking about the sanctions, Ms Nandy said: "I think this was intended as a warning shot to those critics of China in the UK, to try to persuade us to back down.

"But what this will do is precisely the opposite. It will strengthen our resolution to be more resolute [and] more vocal in pursuit of allowing access to Xinjiang in order to reveal the true extent of the atrocities being committed against the Uighurs.

"And it will strengthen our determination to stand up for the people of Hong Kong as well."

Reflecting more broadly on the UK's foreign policy approach to China, Ms Nandy said: "In relation to China this has now become a really critical issue of British national security.

"We've got to take a more consistent [and] coherent approach to the way that we deal with China."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Verphy Kudi stood in the dock at Lewes Crown Court on Friday morning

Teenager admits causing 'distressing' death of her 20-month-old daughter
School pupils

Uptick in Covid infection rates among secondary school children, ONS data shows
Alex Salmond's new pro-independence party will be called the Alba Party

Former SNP leader Alex Salmond launches new pro-independence party
Egypt Suez Canal

Maritime traffic jam grows with more than 200 ships outside Suez Canal
People wearing face masks in Trafalgar Square, London.

UK Covid R number rises slightly to between 0.7 and 0.9

Severe Weather South

At least five dead after tornadoes rip across US Deep South

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Prime Minister's Questions allows MPs a chance to question the Prime Minister

What time is Prime Minister's Questions and which MPs will ask Boris Johnson a question?
The coronavirus vaccine developments haven't mentioned pregnancy safety as of yet

Covid vaccine and pregnancy: Can you have the coronavirus vaccine when pregnant?
The Green Party peer suggested a 6pm curfew for men

Peer Jenny Jones calls for 6pm curfew for men

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Video calls are demoralising': Citigroup launches 'Zoom-Free Friday'

'Video calls are demoralising': Citigroup launches 'Zoom-Free Friday'
Nick Ferrari was incredulous when it came to this story

Nick Ferrari brands a police officer ticking off a pupil over a stolen biscuit as 'mad'
Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick has told LBC more about the plans for pub passports

'No immediate plan' to introduce Covid passports for pubs

Eddie Mair challenges pub chain chief who insists jab passports 'wont work'

Eddie Mair challenges pub chain chief who insists jab passports 'wont work'
Shelagh Fogarty's says this caller's stalking story is the 'stuff of nightmares'

'The stuff of nightmares': Shelagh Fogarty left speechless at stalker victim's story
Nick Ferrari went about the interview in a different manner

Would you buy an electric vehicle from 'Honest Ed the car dealer'?

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London