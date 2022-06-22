Breaking News

Polio traces found in London sewage system as health officials declare national incident

Polio has been detected in traces of London sewage. Picture: Getty

By Will Taylor

A national incident has been declared after a polio outbreak was detected in sewage samples.

Traces were found in a routine sewage inspection in London.

Brits have been asked to ensure their vaccines against the virus are up to date and the risk to the public overall in extremely low.

Polio, which can cause paralysis in rare cares and become life-threatening, was officially eradicated in Britain in 2003.

But the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency and UK Health Security Agency [UKHSA] found traces of it in samples collected from London Beckton Sewage Treatment Works.

The plant serves about four million people in north and east London.

Dr Vanessa Saliba, consultant epidemiologist at UKHSA, said: "Vaccine-derived poliovirus is rare and the risk to the public overall is extremely low.

"Vaccine-derived poliovirus has the potential to spread, particularly in communities where vaccine uptake is lower.

"On rare occasions it can cause paralysis in people who are not fully vaccinated so if you or your child are not up to date with your polio vaccinations it's important you contact your GP to catch up or, if unsure, check your red book.

"Most of the UK population will be protected from vaccination in childhood, but in some communities with low vaccine coverage, individuals may remain at risk.

"We are urgently investigating to better understand the extent of this transmission and the NHS has been asked to swiftly report any suspected cases to the UKHSA, though no cases have been reported or confirmed so far."

It is normal for the virus to be picked up as isolated cases and not detected again but experts have alerted the public after a number of genetically-linked samples were uncovered between February and May.

In the past, the virus has been brought back by a person vaccinated overseas with a live oral polio vaccine who returned or visited the UK and briefly shed traces of the vaccine-like poliovirus in their faeces.

But this virus appears to have evolved and is now regarded as a “vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2, or VDPV2.

