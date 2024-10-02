Starmer says Israel has right to self-defence from Iran's 'unacceptable aggression' as he calls for 'restraint'

2 October 2024, 18:50 | Updated: 2 October 2024, 19:17

Keir Starmer has reiterated the UK's support for Israel
Keir Starmer has reiterated the UK's support for Israel. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Keir Starmer has said that Israel has the right to defend itself from Iran's "unacceptable aggression", but urged restraint.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Prime Minister told reporters on Wednesday: “No one wants a regional war," adding that "the attack by Iran last night... is not to be tolerated".

The RAF was peripherally involved in Israel's defence against a barrage of 180 missiles from Iran on Tuesday night.

Two Royal Air Force Typhoon fighter jets and a Voyager air-to-air refuelling tanker were present, but none needed to engage any targets.

Defence Secretary John Healey said the planes "played a wider part in wider deterrence". He added that the situation across the Middle East was "extremely serious", adding that "de-escalation remains our focus."

The US said it also "intercepted multiple" weapons.

Read more: Israeli commander killed in ‘ambush’ as Hezbollah says clashes with troops in Lebanon are ‘only round one’

Read more: Brit fleeing Lebanon warzone describes fear of 'missiles coming towards me' as families touch down at Heathrow

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer
Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Picture: Alamy

Meanwhile Joe Biden said that Israel has the right to respond to Iran's bombing attack on Tuesday night - but must not target nuclear sites.

The president told reporters: "We'll be discussing with the Israelis what they're going to do, but all seven of us [G7 nations] agree that they have a right to respond but they should respond proportionally".

Asked if he would support Israeli strikes on Iran's nuclear sites, Mr Biden said "no".

He added that more sanctions would be imposed on Iran following the launching of 180 missiles into Israel on Tuesday night.

Middle East affairs analyst evaluates the aims of Israel and Iran

It comes after it emerged that eight Israeli soldiers had been killed during the IDF ground operation in Lebanon.

Captain Eitan Itzhak Oster, 22, a squad commander in the "Egoz" unit, was killed during combat, the IDF said.

It is understood he was killed when his unit was ambushed by Hezbollah in a village in southern Lebanon.

The 22-year-old was a team commander in the Egoz unit, an elite commando unit specialising in guerrilla warfare.

Israeli forces are understood to have been in clashes with Hezbollah gunmen in ‘close range’ encounters.

Hezbollah have described the fighting as ‘the first round of war’.

Defence Secretary John Healey in Cyprus
Defence Secretary John Healey in Cyprus. Picture: Alamy

The Times reported the soldiers were killed in an ambush close to the Hezbollah tunnels after crossing the border.

A ‘significant retaliation’ is being prepared by Israel after the ballistic missiles rained down on targets in a strike last night.

Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed that Iran “will pay” for launching a missile strike on Israel as the Middle East teeters on the edge - and Israel may target the country's oil production.

Iran is the third biggest producer of crude oil in the OPEC group of oil producing countries and is heavily reliant on its oil and gas exports to prop up its economy.

Olaf Scholz, the chancellor of Germany said Iran has risked ‘setting the entire region on fire’.

Members of Israel's Home Front Command and police forces inspect a crater left by an exploded projectile at a heavily-damaged school building in Israel's southern city of Gedera
Members of Israel's Home Front Command and police forces inspect a crater left by an exploded projectile at a heavily-damaged school building in Israel's southern city of Gedera. Picture: Getty

“Iran is risking setting the entire region on fire, this must be prevented at all costs,” he said. “Hezbollah and Iran must immediately cease their attacks on Israel.”

Missiles launched from Iran are seen in the sky over Tel Aviv
Missiles launched from Iran are seen in the sky over Tel Aviv. Picture: Alamy
Flames rise from an apartment which caught fire after an Israeli airstrike in Dahieh, Beirut
Flames rise from an apartment which caught fire after an Israeli airstrike in Dahieh, Beirut. Picture: Alamy

Sir Keir said he was "deeply concerned" the Middle East is "on the brink".

In a televised address from Downing Street last night, the Prime Minister said Britain "stands with Israel".

Iran fires rockets into Israel

The attack, in retaliation for Israel's campaign against the Hezbollah group in Lebanon, marks a significant escalation in the Middle East conflict.

In response to the attack, The Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, said on Tuesday: "Iran made a big mistake tonight - and it will pay for it.

"There is also a deliberate and murderous hand behind this attack - it comes from Tehran. We will stand by the rule we established: whoever attacks us - we will attack him."

He added that the attack had "failed", amid claims from Tehran that said some 90% of the missiles found their targets.

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu holds a meeting with the Security Cabinet
Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu holds a meeting with the Security Cabinet. Picture: Getty

Iran have since responded to Netanyahu's statement by saying Israel would suffer the "vast destruction" of its infrastructure should it attack Iran, according to state media. 

The military also warned that if Israel's allies directly intervene, they should expect their interests and bases in the region to face "strong attack".

This comes after Mr Biden hailed the military capabilities of the US and the IDF - after a massive Iranian missile attack on Israel was thwarted.

Smoke rises from an Israeli airstrike that hit the southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon
Smoke rises from an Israeli airstrike that hit the southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon. Picture: Alamy

Speaking before a briefing on Hurricane Helene, the outgoing US president spoke to reporters about the missile attack that the Iranian regime had launched upon Israel.

Biden said: "At my direction, the US military actively supported the defence of Israel - and we are still assessing the impact.

But based on what we know now, the attack appears to have been defeated and ineffective - and this is testament to Israeli military capability and the US military.

"It’s also a testament to intensive planning between the United States and Israel to anticipate and defend against the brazen attack we expected.

"Make no mistake, the United States is fully, fully, fully supportive of Israel.

"And I spent the morning of part of the afternoon in the Situation Room - and meeting with my whole national security team, consulting with the Israelis indirectly in terms of their impact on us.

"And the national security team has been in constant contact with their Israeli counterparts, and it will continue to be brought to me throughout the day."

Sir Keir Starmer calls for a ceasefire amid escalating events in the Middle East
Sir Keir Starmer calls for a ceasefire amid escalating events in the Middle East. Picture: Getty

Biden's intervention came after Sir Keir warned that the Middle East is 'on the brink' in a televised Downing Street address following Iran's missile attack on Israel.

In an address to the UK, Mr Starmer said: "The Iranian Regime has launched over 200 missiles against civilian targets in Israel. "It’s too soon to assess the impact fully.

But I utterly condemn this attempt by the Iranian regime to harm innocent Israelis, to escalate this incredibly dangerous situation, and push the region ever closer to the brink.

Read More: Israel warns that Iran's barrage of 200 missiles will have 'consequences', amid fears of deepening regional conflict

Read More: Iran has launched missile strike on Israel, says Israeli military

"It cannot be tolerated.

"We stand with Israel and we recognise her right to self-defence in the face of this aggression."

Starmer earlier called for a ceasefire in the Middle East after a call with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu - as the IDF vows retaliation for Iran's ballistic missile attack.

David Lammy, Foreign Secretar, MP Tottenham
David Lammy, Foreign Secretar, MP Tottenham. Picture: Alamy

Today there was a chartered commercial flight out of Beirut later for British citizens wanting to leave Lebanon.

The UK government's organised it - with foreign secretary David Lammy insisting it's "vital" to "leave now".

Read more: Tim Walz and JD Vance take aim at presidential candidates as they face off in final debate until US election

Read More: 'The region is on the brink': Starmer warns against escalation in Downing Street address after Iran missile attack

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A giant poster of Diego Maradona is displayed on a balcony of the presidential palace in Buenos Aires

Diego Maradona’s remains can be moved to public mausoleum, court rules

Liverpool Street Station concourse

UK’s busiest train station to shut for eight days this Christmas as diversion routes revealed

Exclusive
James Cleverly tells LBC Israel 'has the right' to strike Iranian missile launch sites.

Israel ‘has the right’ to strike Iranian missile launch sites, Tory leadership hopeful James Cleverly says

Israeli military and people look at a damaged school building

Eight Israeli soldiers killed during fighting in southern Lebanon

Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon vows to ‘thrill’ fans in first book with author Harlan Coben

Kate Middleton beamed as she met the inspirational young photographer.

Princess Kate returns to royal duties as she meets 'inspirational' young girl battling cancer

Rich Homie Quan

Rapper Rich Homie Quan died from accidental drug overdose, tests show

London Night Tzar Amy Lame At London Bridge Station

Sadiq Khan's 'night czar' Amy Lamé to stand down after criticism of London's faltering nightlife

Keir Starmer

Keir Starmer pays back over £6,000 of gifts received since becoming Prime Minister amid donations row

Russia Journalists Arrested

Four Russian journalists go on trial accused of working for Navalny foundation

Footage from one road-user showed a row of vehicles in the hard shoulder with their hazard lights on

'Massive' pothole on M25 'takes out' 20 cars in morning rush hour causing five-mile queues

Lara (left) and Rita (right) were among those fleeing Lebanon

Brit fleeing Lebanon warzone describes fear of 'missiles coming towards me' as families touch down at Heathrow

Lord Alli is a major donor to Keir Starmer and other top Labour ministers

Labour peer Lord Alli at centre of Starmer freebies row under Lords investigation for possible code breaches

A car moves along the shore in Kaohsiung, southern Taiwan

Thousands evacuated as Typhoon Krathon heads for Taiwan

Chris Kaba was shot dead by a police marksman in 2022

'No justification' for 'angry' police officer to shoot Chris Kaba, court hears, as murder trial begins

The 47-year-old, identified by local media as Christian Brueckner, faces five sexual offence charges

Prosecutors call for 15-year sentence for Madeleine McCann suspect in unrelated trial

Latest News

See more Latest News

Copenhagen Police investigate two explosions near the Israeli embassy

Three arrested after explosions near Israeli embassy in Copenhagen

Daniel Day-Lewis makes shock return to acting seven years after announcing retirement

Daniel Day-Lewis makes shock return to acting seven years after announcing retirement

Teachers Fiona Elias (left) and Liz Hopkin (right) were injured at the school on 24 April

Teachers stabbed by pupil in Ammanford school stabbing thought they would die, court hears

The defendant Christian B, in court

Prosecutors seek 15-year term for Madeleine McCann suspect in unrelated trial

The collision took place on the junction of Goldsmid Road and Russell Street in Reading

Girl, 4, killed after being hit by minibus in Reading

Sunshine is set to return after the wet weather of recent weeks

Exact date rain to end and sunshine to return after 'wettest September in over a century'

Keir Starmer meets Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels

Keir Starmer says he wants 'to make Brexit work' with 'positive' UK-EU relationship

A firefighter tries to extinguish the flames during a third day of a wildfire, in Sofiana village,

Greek firefighters make progress in taming deadly forest blaze burning for days

Andrew Hill, 60, nearly died at the side of the road after he crashed his vintage Hawker Hunter jet into the A27 in West Sussex

Pilot involved in Shoreham Airshow disaster that killed 11 men appeals for flying licence to be reinstated
One of Britain's most wanted men, Jamie Stevenson, has been jailed for 20 years

Fugitive crime boss jailed for 20 years over plot to smuggle 100million cocaine in banana boxes

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry meets with fellow Royal during flying visit to South Africa without wife Meghan Markle

Prince Harry meets with fellow Royal during flying visit to South Africa without wife Meghan Markle
Harry's trip to Lesotho and South Africa appears to mark another week away from his wife

Prince Harry lands in southern Africa for another trip without wife Meghan

David Beckham and Prince William have welcomed two state-of-the-art helicopters to the London Air Ambulance fleet - after a mammoth £16 million fundraising appeal supported by LBC listeners.

David Beckham and Prince William welcome state-of-the-art London air ambulances after £16 million fundraiser

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey
Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria

We're starting to learn what Starmerism means but he has to make sure the cracks don't shatter his vision
Starmer's plan to tackle unemployment has a major flaw – can he see it?

Starmer's opportunity: How understanding health can help benefit claimants find work

AI's Energy Demands Are Soaring – Can Labour’s Clean Power Vision Keep Up?

AI's energy demands are soaring – Can Labour’s clean power vision keep up?

No more 'treasury brain': Rachel Reeves signals new economic era in conference speech, writes Fran Boait.

No more 'treasury brain': Rachel Reeves signals new economic era in conference speech

Pensioners Out in the Cold – But Banking Hubs Offer a Glimmer of Hope.

Pensioners out in the cold – But banking hubs offer a glimmer of hope

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit