Starmer says Israel has right to self-defence from Iran's 'unacceptable aggression' as he calls for 'restraint'

Keir Starmer has reiterated the UK's support for Israel. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Keir Starmer has said that Israel has the right to defend itself from Iran's "unacceptable aggression", but urged restraint.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Prime Minister told reporters on Wednesday: “No one wants a regional war," adding that "the attack by Iran last night... is not to be tolerated".

The RAF was peripherally involved in Israel's defence against a barrage of 180 missiles from Iran on Tuesday night.

Two Royal Air Force Typhoon fighter jets and a Voyager air-to-air refuelling tanker were present, but none needed to engage any targets.

Defence Secretary John Healey said the planes "played a wider part in wider deterrence". He added that the situation across the Middle East was "extremely serious", adding that "de-escalation remains our focus."

The US said it also "intercepted multiple" weapons.

Read more: Israeli commander killed in ‘ambush’ as Hezbollah says clashes with troops in Lebanon are ‘only round one’

Read more: Brit fleeing Lebanon warzone describes fear of 'missiles coming towards me' as families touch down at Heathrow

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Picture: Alamy

Meanwhile Joe Biden said that Israel has the right to respond to Iran's bombing attack on Tuesday night - but must not target nuclear sites.

The president told reporters: "We'll be discussing with the Israelis what they're going to do, but all seven of us [G7 nations] agree that they have a right to respond but they should respond proportionally".

Asked if he would support Israeli strikes on Iran's nuclear sites, Mr Biden said "no".

He added that more sanctions would be imposed on Iran following the launching of 180 missiles into Israel on Tuesday night.

Middle East affairs analyst evaluates the aims of Israel and Iran

It comes after it emerged that eight Israeli soldiers had been killed during the IDF ground operation in Lebanon.

Captain Eitan Itzhak Oster, 22, a squad commander in the "Egoz" unit, was killed during combat, the IDF said.

It is understood he was killed when his unit was ambushed by Hezbollah in a village in southern Lebanon.

The 22-year-old was a team commander in the Egoz unit, an elite commando unit specialising in guerrilla warfare.

Israeli forces are understood to have been in clashes with Hezbollah gunmen in ‘close range’ encounters.

Hezbollah have described the fighting as ‘the first round of war’.

Defence Secretary John Healey in Cyprus. Picture: Alamy

The Times reported the soldiers were killed in an ambush close to the Hezbollah tunnels after crossing the border.

A ‘significant retaliation’ is being prepared by Israel after the ballistic missiles rained down on targets in a strike last night.

Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed that Iran “will pay” for launching a missile strike on Israel as the Middle East teeters on the edge - and Israel may target the country's oil production.

Iran is the third biggest producer of crude oil in the OPEC group of oil producing countries and is heavily reliant on its oil and gas exports to prop up its economy.

Olaf Scholz, the chancellor of Germany said Iran has risked ‘setting the entire region on fire’.

Members of Israel's Home Front Command and police forces inspect a crater left by an exploded projectile at a heavily-damaged school building in Israel's southern city of Gedera. Picture: Getty

“Iran is risking setting the entire region on fire, this must be prevented at all costs,” he said. “Hezbollah and Iran must immediately cease their attacks on Israel.”

Missiles launched from Iran are seen in the sky over Tel Aviv. Picture: Alamy

Flames rise from an apartment which caught fire after an Israeli airstrike in Dahieh, Beirut. Picture: Alamy

Sir Keir said he was "deeply concerned" the Middle East is "on the brink".

In a televised address from Downing Street last night, the Prime Minister said Britain "stands with Israel".

Iran fires rockets into Israel

The attack, in retaliation for Israel's campaign against the Hezbollah group in Lebanon, marks a significant escalation in the Middle East conflict.

In response to the attack, The Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, said on Tuesday: "Iran made a big mistake tonight - and it will pay for it.

"There is also a deliberate and murderous hand behind this attack - it comes from Tehran. We will stand by the rule we established: whoever attacks us - we will attack him."

He added that the attack had "failed", amid claims from Tehran that said some 90% of the missiles found their targets.

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu holds a meeting with the Security Cabinet. Picture: Getty

Iran have since responded to Netanyahu's statement by saying Israel would suffer the "vast destruction" of its infrastructure should it attack Iran, according to state media.

The military also warned that if Israel's allies directly intervene, they should expect their interests and bases in the region to face "strong attack".

This comes after Mr Biden hailed the military capabilities of the US and the IDF - after a massive Iranian missile attack on Israel was thwarted.

Smoke rises from an Israeli airstrike that hit the southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon. Picture: Alamy

Speaking before a briefing on Hurricane Helene, the outgoing US president spoke to reporters about the missile attack that the Iranian regime had launched upon Israel.

Biden said: "At my direction, the US military actively supported the defence of Israel - and we are still assessing the impact.

But based on what we know now, the attack appears to have been defeated and ineffective - and this is testament to Israeli military capability and the US military.

"It’s also a testament to intensive planning between the United States and Israel to anticipate and defend against the brazen attack we expected.

"Make no mistake, the United States is fully, fully, fully supportive of Israel.

"And I spent the morning of part of the afternoon in the Situation Room - and meeting with my whole national security team, consulting with the Israelis indirectly in terms of their impact on us.

"And the national security team has been in constant contact with their Israeli counterparts, and it will continue to be brought to me throughout the day."

Sir Keir Starmer calls for a ceasefire amid escalating events in the Middle East. Picture: Getty

Biden's intervention came after Sir Keir warned that the Middle East is 'on the brink' in a televised Downing Street address following Iran's missile attack on Israel.

In an address to the UK, Mr Starmer said: "The Iranian Regime has launched over 200 missiles against civilian targets in Israel. "It’s too soon to assess the impact fully.

But I utterly condemn this attempt by the Iranian regime to harm innocent Israelis, to escalate this incredibly dangerous situation, and push the region ever closer to the brink.

Read More: Israel warns that Iran's barrage of 200 missiles will have 'consequences', amid fears of deepening regional conflict

Read More: Iran has launched missile strike on Israel, says Israeli military

"It cannot be tolerated.

"We stand with Israel and we recognise her right to self-defence in the face of this aggression."

Starmer earlier called for a ceasefire in the Middle East after a call with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu - as the IDF vows retaliation for Iran's ballistic missile attack.

David Lammy, Foreign Secretar, MP Tottenham. Picture: Alamy

Today there was a chartered commercial flight out of Beirut later for British citizens wanting to leave Lebanon.

The UK government's organised it - with foreign secretary David Lammy insisting it's "vital" to "leave now".

Read more: Tim Walz and JD Vance take aim at presidential candidates as they face off in final debate until US election

Read More: 'The region is on the brink': Starmer warns against escalation in Downing Street address after Iran missile attack