UK demands ‘immediate end’ to Houthi attacks on boats in Red sea in joint statement signed by 12 countries

3 January 2024, 19:02 | Updated: 3 January 2024, 19:05

The UK has signed a joint statement condemning the Houthi attacks.
The UK has signed a joint statement condemning the Houthi attacks. Picture: Getty

By Jenny Medlicott

The UK has called for an "immediate end" to attacks on container ships by Iran-backed Houthi rebels in the Red Sea.

It has signed the statement alongside 11 other countries: the United States, Australia, Bahrain, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Germany, Italy, Japan, Netherlands and New Zealand.

The statement reads: "Let our message now be clear: we call for the immediate end of these illegal attacks and release of unlawfully detained vessels and crews.

"The Houthis will bear the responsibility of the consequences should they continue to threaten lives, the global economy, and free flow of commerce in the region's critical waterways.

"We remain committed to the international rules-based order and are determined to hold malign actors accountable for unlawful seizures and attacks."

It comes amid a rise in rebel attacks in the Red Sea over the last few weeks, including drone and ballistic missile attacks, coming from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen.

The Houthi group, based in Yemen, is backed by Iran and openly supports Hamas.

The joint statement added: “Attacks on vessels, including commercial vessels, using unmanned aerial vehicles, small boats, and missiles, including the historic first use of anti-ship ballistic missiles against such vessels, are a direct threat to the freedom of navigation that serves as the bedrock of global trade in one of the world’s most critical waterways.

It comes after the US Navy destroyed several Houthi boats in the Red Sea after an attempted hijacking earlier this week.
It comes after the US Navy destroyed several Houthi boats in the Red Sea after an attempted hijacking earlier this week. Picture: Alamy

Read more: US Navy destroys Houthi boats in Red Sea after attempted hijack

Read more: More than 100 killed in bomb blasts at Iranian memorial to assassinated general amid growing Middle East tensions

“These attacks threaten innocent lives from all over the world and constitute a significant international problem that demands collective action.”

It comes after the US Navy destroyed several Houthi boats in the Red Sea after an attempted hijacking earlier this week.

Four boats tried to attack the Singapore-flagged Maersk Hangzhou and got within metres of the ship, the US military said.

The US opened fire, killing several of the armed crews, the Central Command (Centcom) said. No one was injured on the ship.

The USS Gravely and USS Laboon responded to the call for help, and the Denmark-owned vessel was reportedly seaworthy and no injuries were noted, Centcom said in a statement.

"This is the 23rd illegal attack by the Houthis on international shipping since November 19," Centcom said.

The Iran-backed Houthis have claimed attacks on ships in the Red Sea that they say are either linked to Israel or heading to Israeli ports.

They say their attacks aim to end Israel's air and ground offensive targeting the Gaza Strip following Hamas' attack on October 7.

