UK Drill rapper Digga D jailed for selling cannabis after being arrested during Instagram live-stream

31 January 2025, 14:58

Digga D attending the inaugural Rolling Stone UK Awards at the Roundhouse, London. Picture date: Thursday November 23, 2023.
By Josef Al Shemary

24-year-old drill star Digga D has been sentenced to almost four years in prison for supplying cannabis, after being arrested during a livestream on Instagram last year.

Digga D, real name Rhys Herbert, was sentenced to three years and 11 months' imprisonment for supplying 45 kg of cannabis.

His lawyer argued that Herbert’s music made him a ‘contributor to the public’, but the judge said his ‘offending is so serious’ that he had to be imprisoned.

Herbert previously pleaded guilty to two charges relating to the importation and supply of the Class B drug.

Herbert, of Notting Hill, London, was arrested after armed police stormed into his house near Lincoln in February last year while he was talking to fans on an Instagram livestream.

During a two-day trial of issue, known as a Newton hearing, in December, prosecutors said Herbert played a role in supplying up to 60 kg of cannabis, which he denied.

Digga D acts out being arrested as part of a performance live at the Royal Albert Hall. London, United Kingdom. 23rd October 2023.
Appearing in the court from prison via video link on Friday, Judge Simon Hirst told him he was "satisfied" the rapper had been in possession of 50.65kg of cannabis and had sold at least 45 kg for profit.

The rapper will spend up to half of his sentence in custody, since he has been in jail saince his arrest in February.

He previously told the court he had used the drug since he was 12 years old.

The judge told Herbert: "I am satisfied you were involved in supplying at least 45kg.

"It is agreed you had a significant role on the basis you expected significant financial advantage. On occasions others were involved in the operation of returning and collecting cannabis.

"The level of the offending is so serious that there must be a sentence of imprisonment."

Rapper responds to questions over drill music 'glamorising violence and murder'

Prosecutor Aaron Dinnes told the sentencing hearing that Herbert had six convictions for 13 previous offences, which included possession of a blade and violent disorder.

James Scobie KC, defending Herbert, said: "This is absolutely a first offence in terms of drug supply.

"In respect of him as a dealer, this is not really a case of somebody who had a large number of people. It was a single occasion he directed one person to pick up some drugs, who happened to be a friend.

"He does not have a team, this is very much a one-man band.

The court also heard a letter from Herbert's mother suggesting that since being in custody, her son had been reading the Bible daily and was "remorseful for what he had done".

"The defendant has been away now since February of last year,” his lawyer continued.

Digga D makes a stealth music video at Piccadilly Circus surrounded by hundreds of fans who were called to convene via social media. London, UK. 4 February 2023.
“There is a very much positive side, legitimate side, to this young man's life in respect of his work which is that of a performer and a writer to some degree of international notoriety and following.

"It is very, very sad and disappointing that he has had at the very least a year of his productive working life behind bars.

"He's not a danger to the public, he's actually a contributor to the public."

Detective Constable Jacob Saville, of the Metropolitan Police, said: "Rhys Herbert has already admitted to his role in the importation and supply of large quantities of cannabis; now a judge has reviewed all of the evidence and determined he played a significant role in this operation.”

"Drugs and the associated criminality they bring devastates communities and we will continue to identify and arrest those responsible who engage in this activity," he added.

Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein kept in touch longer than the duke had previously said

'We'll play some more soon': Prince Andrew's message to Jeffrey Epstein two months after he said contact ended

