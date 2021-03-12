Breaking News

UK economy shrank 2.9% in January after lockdown measures hit economy

12 March 2021, 07:19 | Updated: 12 March 2021, 08:04

The UK economy shrank 2.9% in January after lockdown measures
The UK economy shrank 2.9% in January after lockdown measures. Picture: PA Images
Ewan Quayle

By Ewan Quayle

UK gross domestic product (GDP) fell 2.9% in January following growth of 1.2% in December as new lockdown measures hit the economy, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) has said.

It follows the national lockdown measures imposed shortly after Christmas, once again shutting down high streets, pubs and leisure centres.

But it is a better forecast compared to what was expected - a downturn of around 4.9%.

ONS Deputy National Statistician for Economic Statistics, Jonathan Athow, said: “The economy took a notable hit in January, albeit smaller than some expected, with retail, restaurants, schools and hairdressers all affected by the latest lockdown.

READ MORE: Brexit red tape likely to see demise of small fishing businesses, MPs told

“Manufacturing also saw its first decline since April with car manufacturing falling significantly.

“However, increases in health services from both vaccine rollout and increased testing partially offset the declines in other industries."

The economy grew slightly in December after a burst of Christmas shopping but shrank in January after lockdown measures were imposed
The economy grew slightly in December after a burst of Christmas shopping but shrank in January after lockdown measures were imposed. Picture: PA Images

Figures also revealed a sharp decrease in the number of exports, with ONS figures revealing a 40.7% plunge in the export of goods to the EU after the Brexit transition period came to an end on 31 December.

Almost £5.6 billion was lost in exports worldwide in January.

READ MORE: EU says UK Irish Sea border grace period extension breaches post-Brexit obligations

Mr Athow added: “Both imports and exports to the EU fell markedly in January with much of this likely the result of temporary factors. Returns from our more timely surveys and other indicators suggest trading began to recover towards the end of the month.”

Imports to the UK also fell by £8.9 billion - most of which was from the bloc.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow...

The Dunblane Memorial Garden pictured in 1998

Dunblane 25th anniversary: Victim's siblings now campaigning to change US gun laws
Andrew Cuomo

Pressure grows on New York governor Andrew Cuomo to resign

AstraZeneca

Thailand delays AstraZeneca coronavirus jabs following European concerns
President Joe Biden holds up his face mask

Joe Biden aims for Independence Day gatherings as he speeds up vaccination drive
Protesters hold portraits of deposed Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi during an anti-coup demonstration in Mandalay

Myanmar military accuses Aung San Suu Kyi of receiving gold from ally
President Joe Biden speaks at a lectern

Joe Biden aims to make all adults eligible for Covid vaccination by May 1

The Green Party peer suggested a 6pm curfew for men

Peer Jenny Jones calls for 6pm curfew for men

The Stamp Duty holiday has been extended

New stamp duty holiday rules: The house buying changes Rishi Sunak announced in his Budget
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak holds the budget box inside his official residence at 11 Downing Street

Budget 2021: Key points at a glance

The streets are not safe for women, feminist journalist and author Julie Bindel has told LBC.

Julie Bindel: The streets are not safe for women

'Women should help women': Caller tells James O'Brien how she saved a girl in danger

'Women should help women': Caller tells James O'Brien how she saved a girl in danger
Journalist Sascha O'Sullivan was speaking to Shelagh Fogarty

Saying 'not all men' misses the point of women's concerns over abuse
James O'Brien caller explains how men can be less threatening to women at night

James O'Brien caller explains how men can be less threatening to women at night
The caller told James the lasting impact the attack had on her

'I still get afraid of the dark' - Caller explains the lasting impact of being mugged
'The US media didn't do their job scrutinising Donald Trump as a candidate in 2016'

'The US media didn't do their job scrutinising Donald Trump as a candidate in 2016'

