UK economy shrank 2.9% in January after lockdown measures hit economy

The UK economy shrank 2.9% in January after lockdown measures. Picture: PA Images

By Ewan Quayle

UK gross domestic product (GDP) fell 2.9% in January following growth of 1.2% in December as new lockdown measures hit the economy, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) has said.

It follows the national lockdown measures imposed shortly after Christmas, once again shutting down high streets, pubs and leisure centres.

But it is a better forecast compared to what was expected - a downturn of around 4.9%.

ONS Deputy National Statistician for Economic Statistics, Jonathan Athow, said: “The economy took a notable hit in January, albeit smaller than some expected, with retail, restaurants, schools and hairdressers all affected by the latest lockdown.

“Manufacturing also saw its first decline since April with car manufacturing falling significantly.

“However, increases in health services from both vaccine rollout and increased testing partially offset the declines in other industries."

The economy grew slightly in December after a burst of Christmas shopping but shrank in January after lockdown measures were imposed. Picture: PA Images

Figures also revealed a sharp decrease in the number of exports, with ONS figures revealing a 40.7% plunge in the export of goods to the EU after the Brexit transition period came to an end on 31 December.

Almost £5.6 billion was lost in exports worldwide in January.

Mr Athow added: “Both imports and exports to the EU fell markedly in January with much of this likely the result of temporary factors. Returns from our more timely surveys and other indicators suggest trading began to recover towards the end of the month.”

Imports to the UK also fell by £8.9 billion - most of which was from the bloc.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow...