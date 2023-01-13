UK economy grew by 0.1 percent in November, boosted by fans gathering at venues to watch World Cup

The UK economy grew by 0.1 percent in November according to official figures, boosted by fans watching the 2022 Qatar World Cup. . Picture: Getty

By Chris Samuel

The UK economy grew by 0.1 percent in November according to official figures, boosted by fans watching the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

It had been predicted by economists that that the economy would shrink, and see a negative growth figure of around 0.2 percent.

Data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed squeezes on demand - which refers to consumers' desire to purchase a product or service - from the effects of high inflation.

But there was an economic boost from punters filling pubs and bars to watch the World Cup.

The figure for November followed positive growth in October, which is largely explained by activity returning to normal after output was disrupted following the death of the late Queen.

The extra bank holiday for the late monarch's funeral in September meant most businesses shut.

The Bank of England forecasted that the country fell into recession during the third quarter of 2022, and warned that the country probably faces a long-lasting economic downturn.

England fans cheer as they celebrate England's victory in their Round of 16 FIFA World Cup match against Senegal at BOXPARK Croydon on December 4, 2022 in Croydon, England. Picture: Getty

If ONS figures show a negative growth figure for the October to December period, the economy will have fallen within the criteria for recession, defined as two consecutive quarters of contraction.

The UK's recognised statistical institute said that GDP dropped by 0.3 percent in the three months to November, a figure that incorporates the 0.6 percent fall in output identified during September and the 0.5 percent rebound in October.

GDP grew 0.1% in November with



▪️ services up 0.2%

▪️ manufacturing down 0.5%

▪️ construction flat (0.0%)



ONS director of economic statistics Darren Morgan said: "The economy grew a little in November, with increases in telecommunications and computer programming helping to push the economy forward.

"Pubs and bars also did well as people went out to watch World Cup games.

"This was partially offset by further falls in some manufacturing industries, including the often-erratic pharmaceutical industry, as well as falls in transport and postal, partially due to the impact of strikes.

"Over the last three months, however, the economy still shrank - mainly due to the impact of the extra bank holiday for the funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth in September."