UK economy grew by 2.1% in August with boost from Eat Out to Help Out

9 October 2020, 07:23 | Updated: 9 October 2020, 07:33

Chancellor Rishi Sunak's Eat Out to Help Out scheme helped the uptick
Chancellor Rishi Sunak's Eat Out to Help Out scheme helped the uptick. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

The UK economy grew by 2.1% in August, the Office for National Statistics said today, but the growth fell short of analysts' projections.

The 2.1% rise in GDP was significantly below the 4.6% that analysts had been expecting and a major slowdown from the 6.4% expansion in July.

It came even as the Government tried to encourage people back out into normality, paying half of their restaurant bills on some days in August as part of the Eat Out to Help Out scheme.

The ONS's deputy national statistician for economic statistics Jonathan Athow said: "The economy continued to recover in August but by less than in recent months.

"There was strong growth in restaurants and accommodation due to the easing of lockdown rules, the Eat Out to Help Out scheme, and people choosing summer staycations. However, many other parts of the service sector recorded muted growth.

"Construction also continued its recovery, with a significant boost from housebuilding. There was limited growth in manufacturing, which remains down on its pre-pandemic level, with car and aircraft production still much lower than the start of the year."

Latest News

See more Latest News

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for Covid-19 by a roadside in Ahmedabad, India (Ajit Solanki/AP)

India’s coronavirus figures still rising but at a slower pace
Nancy Pelosi

Pelosi brings bill aiming to remove Trump from executive duties
Donald Trump

Donald Trump declares himself ready for rallies

Donald Trump

Trump-Biden debate schedule thrown into chaos

Virus Outbreak Michigan

13 charged in plots against Michigan government

Donald Trump and Joe Biden

Biden team rejects Trump bid for debate delay

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rules for pubs differ across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland

Coronavirus: What are the new lockdown rules Boris Johnson is to announce?
Shops will be expected to follow strict two-metre social distancing rules

Coronavirus lockdown: What are the new restrictions in Scotland?
Dougie Cook, from the housekeeping team, cleans the St Enoch Clock in the Antonine Centre in Cumbernauld

Daylight Saving Time: When do the clocks go back and is this the last time?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'We're world leaders in this': Expert gives optimistic breakdown of UK electricity generation

'We're world leaders in this': Expert gives optimistic breakdown of UK electricity generation
James O'Brien caller explains why NHS test and trace "doesn't work"

James O'Brien caller explains why NHS test and trace 'doesn't work'
James O'Brien caller: "International test and trace app was available since February"

James O'Brien caller: "International test and trace app was available since February"
'You're not much fun' - Nick Ferrari confronts caller who wants Halloween trick-or-treating banned

Nick Ferrari challenges caller who wants Halloween trick-or-treating cancelled
Consultant enlightens James O'Brien on measures UK should have taken in lockdown

Consultant enlightens James O'Brien on measures UK should have taken in lockdown
James O'Brien fears failure to use first lockdown wisely will mean mass rejection of second lockdown

James O'Brien fears "failure to use first lockdown wisely" will mean mass rejection of second lockdown

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London