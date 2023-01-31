UK set to have weakest major economy in the world and become only G7 nation to shrink

31 January 2023, 07:05 | Updated: 31 January 2023, 07:25

The UK's economy is forecast to be the weakest major economy
The UK's economy is forecast to be the weakest major economy. Picture: Alamy/IMF

By Emma Soteriou

The UK has been tipped to have the weakest major economy in the world in 2023, becoming the only G7 nation to shrink.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Britain's economy will slam into reverse as the cost of living crisis hits households hard, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) warned.

It will fall behind the likes of Russia as soaring inflation and higher interest rates take their toll, according to the latest World Economic Outlook update.

The IMF predicted a GDP contraction of 0.6% against the 0.3% growth pencilled in last October.

But it nudged up its outlook for UK growth in 2024 to 0.9%, up from the 0.6% expansion previously forecast.

The grim outlook also puts the UK far behind its counterparts in the G7 group of advanced nations, with it becoming the only country - across advanced and emerging economies - expected by the IMF to suffer a year of declining GDP.

Among the other G7 nations, the IMF's 2023 GDP predictions show growth of 1.4% in the United States, 0.1% in Germany, 0.7% in France, 0.6% in Italy, 1.8% in Japan and 1.5% in Canada.

It comes against a backdrop of public sector strikes over pay and predictions that the UK is heading for a recession, with inflation still standing at more than 10%.

Meanwhile, PM Rishi Sunak has been hailing "huge strides in harnessing Brexit freedoms" ahead of the third anniversary.

He said: “This is just the beginning of our plans to deliver on our five priorities, including growing the economy so we can create better paid jobs, and I’m determined to ensure the benefits of Brexit continue to empower communities and businesses right across the country.”

Read more: Rishi Sunak hails 'huge strides' in harnessing Brexit freedoms as Britain marks three years since leaving EU

Read more: Government has 'hollowed out and underfunded' the British army, defence secretary Ben Wallace admits

Chief economist for the IMF, Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, explained there were three primary factors motivating the UK's economic outlook.

"First, there is exposure to natural gas... we've had a very sharp increase in energy prices in the UK. There is a larger share of energy that is coming from natural gas, with a higher pass-through to final consumers," he said.

"The UK's employment levels have also not recovered to pre-pandemic levels. This is a situation where you have a very, very tight labour market but you have an economy that has not re-absorbed into employment as many people as it had before. That means there is less output, less production.

"The third is that there is a very sharp monetary tightening because inflation has been very elevated, that's a side effect of this high pass-through of energy prices.

"Inflation was 9.1% last year, and it's expected to actually remain quite high in this coming year at 8.2% (so) the Bank of England has started tightening.

"The UK has a fairly high share of adjustable rate mortgages. So when the Bank of England starts increasing rates, it feeds into the mortgage rates that mortgage holders are paying, and that is also weighing down economic activity."

Growth projections
Growth projections. Picture: IMF

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said: “The Governor of the Bank of England recently said that any UK recession this year is likely to be shallower than previously predicted, however these figures confirm we are not immune to the pressures hitting nearly all advanced economies.

“Short-term challenges should not obscure our long-term prospects - the UK outperformed many forecasts last year, and if we stick to our plan to halve inflation, the UK is still predicted to grow faster than Germany and Japan over the coming years."

Jeremy Hunt is under growing pressure to produce a convincing plan for recovery
Jeremy Hunt is under growing pressure to produce a convincing plan for recovery. Picture: Alamy

Labour said the government still needed to do more to improve Britain's economy.

Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves said: "Britain has huge potential - but too many signs are pointing towards really difficult times for our economy, leaving us lagging behind our peers. 

"The government should be doing all it can to make our economy stronger and to get it growing. 

"It is the only way that we can move beyond lurching from crisis to crisis as we have been for far too long. 

"Labour has a proper plan for growth that will get our economy back on track. Our Green Prosperity Plan and our active partnership with business will get our economy growing so we can get out of this spiral and onto a better path."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Mykhailo Mudry used the N-word in a TikTok video

Chelsea’s new £88m signing Mykhailo Mudryk apologises after using the N-word in TikTok video for fans

Rescue workers at the site of the suicide bombing in Peshawar

Death toll from Pakistan mosque suicide bombing rises to 88

In this handout photo released by Pakistan’s Police Department, security officials gather for funeral prayers of police officer, who were killed in the suicide bombing inside a mosque, in Peshawar

Death toll from Pakistan mosque suicide bombing rises to 83

Cindy Williams arrives to the TV Land Awards 10th Anniversary in New York on April 14, 2012

Laverne & Shirley actor Cindy Williams dies aged 75

The man who Lucy Watson said was her widow has posed for a new photo

Mystery appearance of 'dead husband' in curry house promo video solved as diner in question poses for new photo

Lorna Bartlett took her own life after suffering from feelings of hopelessness

Mum, 62, worried about cost of living after racking up £6k credit card debt found 'secreted' in hole on Cornwall coastal path
The Prince and Princess of Wales attended BAFTA in London tonight

Duchess in red: Kate dons scarlet suit at launch of 'Shaping Us' early years campaign considered her 'life's work'

Tyre Nichols

Another Memphis police officer relieved of duty over death of Tyre Nichols

Ashley Dale

Two men arrested on suspicion of murdering council worker Ashley Dale in Liverpool

Britain left the EU officially in January 2020

Rishi Sunak hails 'huge strides' in harnessing Brexit freedoms as Britain marks three years since leaving EU

Laura Winham

Hunt for key witness after death of woman whose 'mummified' body lay undiscovered in her flat for four years

R Kelly

Prosecutor drops sex abuse charges against singer R Kelly

A dolphin jumps in front of fishermen at Praia da Tesoura in Laguna, Brazil

Dolphins and humans work together in fishing collaboration

Jair Bolsonaro

Brazil’s Bolsonaro applies for six-month US visitor visa

Kyle Smaine

World champion freeskier Kyle Smaine dies in avalanche in Japan

Dame Cressida Dick announced her departure from the Met in February last year

Dame Cressida Dick asked for £500,000 when she resigned as Met Police chief

Latest News

See more Latest News

King Charles attended the opening of the Africa Centre in Southwark, London

King Charles took two 112-mile helicopter trips in 24 hours to attend event where he warned about climate change
French President Emmanuel Macron, left, and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte meet in The Hague, Netherlands

France has not ruled out sending warplanes to Ukraine, says Macron

Security officials and rescue workers gather at the site of suicide bombing, in Peshawar, Pakistan

What is behind the Pakistani Taliban’s deadly insurgency?

Alamy

Met Police officer fired after taping up woman against her will and pleading guilty to false imprisonment and assault
Jaafar Jackson and Michael Jackson

Michael Jackson’s nephew to star in King of Pop biopic

Nicola Bulley's partner said he is living in 'perpetual hell'

'Her two little girls need their mummy home': partner of missing mum Nicola Bulley describes family's 'perpetual hell'
US secretary of state Antony Blinken speaks to the media in Jerusalem

US secretary of state Blinken urges Israel-Palestinian calm as violence soars

Mason Deakin and Steven Duffield

Two cycling friends killed in horror crash after 'speeding BMW drove into bus lane'

Pakistan Mosque Bombing

Suicide bomber kills at least 59 in Pakistan mosque

Andrew Marr on Monday

Andrew Marr: 'Could the government's plan for the NHS be the short-term fix we desperately need?'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O’Brien sympathises with nurse afraid patients may die on her watch as health workers consider leaving

James O’Brien sympathises with nurse afraid patients may die on her watch as health workers consider leaving
James O’Brien: Why has Rishi Sunak not broken from ‘sleaze’ of the Johnson era?

James O’Brien asks why Rishi Sunak hasn't broken from ‘sleaze’ of the Johnson era?

Caller furious at Grenfell

Grenfell was an act of 'corporate manslaughter', passionate caller declares

Chris Bryant says Mr Zahawi should resign as an MP

Nadhim Zahawi should resign as an MP, Labour's Chris Bryant says

Ann Widdecombe weighs in on cancellation of book on empire

Ann Widdecombe weighs in on cancellation of Oxford Professor's book on colonialism

Matt Frei, Rishi Sunak, David Gauke

Ex-Justice Secretary says Rishi Sunak is 'ducking out of difficult decisions'

Poor antenatal care led to death of caller's daughter

Poor antenatal care led to the death of this caller's daughter

caller-keir-starmer-not-in-your-nellie-for-labour-winning-next-election

Caller blasts Keir Starmer and insists theres no chance of Labour winning next election

James O'Brien

Psychotherapist reveals cause of 'incompetent rage' in incels 'like Boris Johnson'

uk-has-become-warning-signal-against-dangers-of-demagogues-racists-and-idiots

James O'Brien: Brexit fallout warns rest of Europe against giving power to 'demagogues, racists and idiots'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit