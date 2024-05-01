Met Office issues yellow weather warnings as thunderstorms set to hit UK - see full list of areas affected

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for thunderstorms across the UK tonight. Picture: Alamy/Met Office

By Jenny Medlicott

The Met Office has issued weather warnings for thunderstorms in multiple regions across the UK tonight.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Brits can expect heavy rain with a chance of thunderstorms and potential flooding, according to the new forecast.

The first yellow warning is set to come into force in some areas starting at 8pm tonight.

Wales and large parts of southwest England can expect the miserable weather to start at 8pm tonight lasting until 8am on Thursday.

Meanwhile, thunderstorms are likely in London, Brighton, Oxford and other areas starting at 11pm tonight and lasting until 6am on Thursday, the second yellow weather warning says.

The forecast reads: “Heavy rain is expected, with a chance of thunderstorms, leading to travel disruption and some flooding.”

It also warns there is a chance of road closures, power cuts, flooding and potential damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

Read more: Exact date Brits' wind and rain misery to end, as sunshine and warm weather returns after cold snap

Read more: Exact date Brits to be hit with snow and drenched in rain in unseasonable wintry blast, as weather becomes 'write off'

Met Office meteorologist Alex Deakin said: "You may well get woken up tonight by a rumble of thunder, or some flashes of lightning across parts of the south.

"A lot of heavy rain falling in a short space of time as well."

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for tonight across multiple regions in the UK. Picture: Met Office

He added it could create a lot of spray and surface water on the roads for commuters on Thursday morning.

“A cloudy start then to Thursday one way or another, still some heavy bursts of rain early on across the South West,” he said.

"That should tend to clear away, but always the likelihood of further showers across southern parts of England, Mid and South Wales.

“Parts of northwest Scotland, Northern Ireland, northwest England, much of the Midlands down towards East Anglia should have a fine and sunny day tomorrow."

It comes amid hope among Brits for the return of warmer, sunnier weather in time for the Bank Holiday weekend.

Outside of these areas, it is forecast to stay dry with temperatures remaining in the double figures in some regions, or around 8C to 9C further north.

It comes ahead of the Bank Holiday weekend. Picture: Alamy

List of areas affected

Areas affected, alongside other nearby towns, include: