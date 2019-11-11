UK Floods: RAF called in to help bolster flood defences

11 November 2019, 05:12

Emergency services worked through the night
Emergency services worked through the night. Picture: PA

The military worked through the night to help shore up flood defences in South Yorkshire as more rain is forecast.

A Royal Air Force Chinook helped to move bags of aggregate on to flood banks in the Bentley area of Doncaster on Sunday evening - close to an area of housing which was inundated by floodwater on Friday.

The military intervention came at the request of the Environment Agency, which said on Twitter: "We've asked for military support to move aggregate to the #BentleyIngs area.

"This doesn't represent a further risk.

"The aggregate is being used to add further strength to a #flood defence in the area."

The Met Office has said more heavy rain is expected in the region on Monday and Tuesday.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was "in awe of the community's spirit and resilience in the face of this awful ongoing event".

Around half of the 700 residents of Fishlake, near Doncaster, left the village as the River Don burst its banks last week leaving much of the village under around 3ft of water.

On Sunday Doncaster Council warned it would not be providing "ground support" in Fishlake as the advice remains for residents to evacuate.

Chief executive Damian Allen said: "We are concerned over reports that some residents remain in the Fishlake area.

"South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue crews are on hand to evacuate any Fishlake residents who may be stuck in their homes, and we would urge everybody to take advantage of this.

"The council are unable to offer on-the-ground support to residents who are in severe flood warning areas, based on advice from the Environment Agency."

The council's statement came after villagers complained about a lack of support from the local authority.

Five severe "danger to life" warnings remain in place along the River Don in South Yorkshire, according to the Environment Agency.

There are also 48 active flood warnings and 104 flood alerts.

Several areas were deluged with one month's worth of rain in a day, and a woman died after being swept up in floodwaters.

The body of Annie Hall, the former High Sheriff of Derbyshire, was found in the River Derwent on Friday morning after she was engulfed by floodwater in Darley Dale, near Matlock.

