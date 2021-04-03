'Traffic light' system for holidays abroad unveiled - but 'don't book this summer'

Downing Street has unveiled plans for a "traffic light" system for foreign travel as restrictions ease. Picture: PA

By Joe Cook

Downing Street has confirmed that a risk-based "traffic light" system will be introduced for foreign travel as restrictions relax - but people in England are still advised not to book summer holidays abroad.

Currently all leisure travel is illegal under the "Stay in the UK" regulations and the new "traffic light" system will only come into force from 17 May, at the earliest.

Announcing the measures, No10 said: "We want to see a safe return to international travel, but it is crucial we continue with our cautious approach in light of third waves in some countries and the risk posed by variants of concern.

When travel is permitted, a red, amber or green rating will be assigned to countries, with quarantine-free travel permitted for green countries.

Covid tests will be required pre-departure and post-arrival from all destinations, while travel from red and amber countries will still require quarantine or self-isolation upon arrival.

Each country will be assigned a risk level based on a range of factors, including vaccination numbers, case rates, Covid variants and the country's "access to reliable scientific data and genomic sequencing".

But the government has warned it is "too early to predict which countries will be on which list over the summer", adding: "as such, we continue to advise people not to book summer holidays abroad".

It is thought that hesitancy towards the vaccine in European nations could mean that they are deemed higher risk than countries with a faster vaccine rollout such as the US and Israel.

However, despite reports that fully vaccinated people may be able to avoid quarantine from amber countries, this does not currently appear to be part of the planned system.

Hotel quarantine is still expected to remain in place for "red" list countries. Picture: PA

Travellers will still be required to take pre-departure and post-arrival Covid tests. Picture: PA

Boris Johnson is expected to give more details on the plans on Monday, which come following a review by the Global Travel Taskforce.

Reacting to the review the prime minister said: “We have made huge strides over the past few months with our vaccine programme and everyone in the country has made huge sacrifices to get us to this stage in our recovery from Covid-19.

“We are doing everything we can to enable the reopening of our country so people can return to the events, travel and other things they love as safely as possible, and these reviews will play an important role in allowing this to happen.”

The government said all their reviews will "continue to update on their findings in the coming weeks".

Under the current rules in England leaving the UK without a reasonable excuse is risks a fine of £5,000.

The law says people must not "leave England to travel to a destination outside the United Kingdom, or travel to, or be present at, an embarkation point for the purpose of travelling from there to a destination outside the United Kingdom" without a reasonable excuse.

These include work, studying, elite sports, medical reasons, care and assistance to a vulnerable person or a wedding of a close family member.

There is also a £200 fixed penalty notice for failing to fill in a travel declaration form - giving personal details and a reason for travel - for those planning to leave the UK.

The rules on international travel are likely to relax at different paces across the UK.

Last Saturday, First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford told LBC's Matt Frei he "will be taking a tougher approach than the UK government has so far" on foreign travel.

"Out of all the things in the UK roadmap the thing that has worried me the most is the date of the 17 May for the reopening of international travel."

He added: "Back in September the difficult times we had in Wales was because we had people returning to Wales from France, from Spain, from Germany, from Italy, from Bulgaria, from Turkey, bringing coronavirus back with them.

"They had gone on a summer holiday to places where the virus was in greater circulation and they ended up bringing it back to Wales.

"I don't want to see everything we have done over the last couple of months put at risk by a premature reopening of foreign travel. This is the year to stay at home - come on holiday to Wales."