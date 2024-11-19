Drones for Ukraine: UK to send Kyiv more military aid after Biden gives Zelenskyy go-ahead to strike within Russia

19 November 2024, 00:33 | Updated: 19 November 2024, 01:09

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as the UK commits to sending more drones
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as the UK commits to sending more drones. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Britain has given Ukraine a further £7.5 million in military aid amid a growing row over the US deciding to allow Kyiv to strike at Russia with American-supplied long-range missiles.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The UK will provide £7.5 million for new attack and surveillance drones, the Ministry of Defence said on Tuesday.

It comes as Russia's invasion enters its 1,000th day and amid concerns about a potential change of US stance under Donald Trump, who has said he wants to end the conflict "in a day".

Mr Trump's team were furious about Joe Biden's decision to allow Ukraine to use its long-range missiles within Russia, with one ally and former aide telling LBC that the outgoing president wants to "sabotage" the peace process.

Russia, meanwhile, has warned of a "tangible response" if Ukraine uses American missiles to strike its territory.

The £7.5 million announced on Tuesday by the British government will be invested through the drone coalition, with other allies providing an additional £16 million including £10 million from Germany, £3 million from Canada and £3 million from Luxembourg.

Read more: Defiant Biden says US 'supports Ukraine's sovereignty' after Russia's WW3 warning over long-range missile threat

Read more: Trump ally says Biden is 'sabotaging peace in Ukraine' admitting president-elect likely to reverse missile agreement

Is Biden's decision to lift the ban on the use of US long-range missiles' in Ukraine 'too little to late'?

This brings the total fund to £67 million, including a total of £15 million from the UK, the Ministry of Defence said.

Defence Secretary John Healey said: "The UK has stood side by side with our Ukrainian allies since day one of Putin's illegal, full-scale invasion - leading international support, training 50,000 recruits and supplying weapons, drones and other crucial military kit.

"1,000 days after Putin initiated his full-scale invasion, our commitment to Ukraine remains ironclad. President Zelensky and the Ukrainian people will have our fullest support for as long as it takes.

"As we look towards a winter of continued Russian attacks on military and civilian targets, it is critical that international partners and allies come together to back Ukraine and ensure that Putin does not succeed."

Russia launches massive missile and drone attack against Ukraine infrastructure

On Wednesday, Parliament will debate the second reading of the Financial Assistance to Ukraine Bill, which will confirm the UK's £2.26 billion loan to Kyiv for further military equipment.

Meanwhile, armed forces minister Luke Pollard will visit Operation Interflex - the code name for the UK armed forces programme that has helped train Ukrainian recruits - training in the east of England on Tuesday to meet troops.

It comes after the Government announced that more than 50,000 Ukrainian soldiers had been trained on UK soil since the start of the Kremlin's invasion in 2022.

Mr Pollard said the operation, supported by instructors from 12 other nations, was a "perfect example of how we are working side-by-side with allies to bolster the security of Ukraine, which in turn boosts the security of Europe and the UK."

Matthew completely disagrees with caller who thinks Russia is 'justified' in its invasion of Ukraine

Britain has vowed to "double down" on its support for Kyiv, with speculation mounting in recent months that UK-supplied missiles could be used by Ukrainian forces to hit targets deep inside Russia.

On Monday, the British Government would not be drawn on whether restrictions on the use of Storm Shadow missiles would be eased but said it was working in "close co-operation" with the US.

Joe Biden has allowed Ukraine to use American-supplied weapons to strike sites in Russia after months of pressure from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Starmer said on Monday that he is "not going to get into operational details" with regards to missiles in Ukraine "because the only winner, if we were to do that, is (Vladimir) Putin."

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer works on board a Government plane as he travels to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil to attend the G20 summit. Picture date: Sunday November 17, 2024.
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer works on board a Government plane as he travels to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil to attend the G20 summit. Picture date: Sunday November 17, 2024. Picture: Alamy

Speaking to broadcasters at the G20 in Brazil he said: "I've been really clear for a long time now we need to double down.

"We need to make sure Ukraine has what is necessary for as long as necessary, because we cannot allow Putin to win this war."

Asked if he had spoken to Sergei Lavrov, Russia's foreign minister, he said: "I haven't spoken to Russia and I've got no plans to do so."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Yvette Cooper has warned that police need reform

'Policing by consent at risk if forces are not reformed', Home Secretary warns, as she launches national overhaul

Jeremy Clarkson is set to be among thousands of farmers protesting against the changes to inheritance tax

Jeremy Clarkson to lead 20,000 farmers as they descend on Westminster to protest inheritance tax changes

Seemingly inoffensive activities have been hit with banning orders by local councils

Pub quizzes, beekeeping and birdfeeding banned as councils crack down on inoffensive hobbies

Vardy and Rooney

Rebekah Vardy hits out at Coleen Rooney as 'gift that keeps on giving' after I'm A Celebrity mishap

BA flights have been delayed

Airport misery for thousands as British Airways flights delayed by technical glitch

Diana Johnson

Minister says '13,000 officers' in local neighbourhoods hold the key to quashing anti-social behaviour

Officers of New York Police Department (NYPD) investigate the site where the suspect of 3 knife attacks that killed 2 was captured and taken into custody

Two stabbed to death and one seriously hurt in 'random rampage' in New York, as homeless man arrested

Family of Harshita Brella say they 'want justice' as manhunt continues after daughter's body discovered in car boot

Family of Harshita Brella say they 'want justice' after daughter's body discovered in car boot - as manhunt continues

Exclusive
A Donald Trump ally has told LBC that Joe Biden is sabotaging peace in Ukraine

Trump ally says Biden is 'sabotaging peace in Ukraine' admitting president-elect likely to reverse missile agreement

Politician and close security among five people facing prosecution over election date betting scandal

Politician and close security among five people facing prosecution over election date betting scandal

Russia has vowed a 'tangible response' to the use of long-range missiles on its territory

Russia vows 'tangible response' if Ukraine uses long-range missiles on its territory - and says 'US would be involved'

Father of four jailed after threatening to burn down 'every mosque in Newcastle' during 'dangerous' TikTok rant

Father of four jailed after threatening to burn down 'every mosque in Newcastle' in 'dangerous' TikTok rant

Joe Biden has said the US supports Ukrainian sovereignty

Defiant Biden says US 'supports Ukraine's sovereignty' after Russia's WW3 warning over long-range missile threat

Britain's Got Talent star Kerrie-Anne Donaldson found hanged days after being released from hospital

Britain's Got Talent star Kerrie-Anne Donaldson found dead at home days after being released from hospital

Keith Rollinson

Drunk teen who killed bus driver after 'headbutting' and 'raining punches' down on him detained for four years

Watch dramatic moment Ukrainian nursery teacher takes out incoming Russian missile with rocket launcher

Watch dramatic moment Ukrainian nursery teacher takes out incoming Russian missile with rocket launcher

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Royal Family paid a 'sad farewell' to The Queen's dog Beth

Queen Camilla's beloved rescue dog Beth dies after being diagnosed with tumour

Met officer charged with GBH after ‘tasering man’ before fall from building that left him with life-changing injuries

Met officer charged with GBH after ‘tasering man’ before fall from building that left him with life-changing injuries
Sir Keir Starmer meeting Chinese President Xi Jinping

Xi Jinping warns of 'period marked by turbulence' as Starmer stresses need for strong UK-China relationship
A rare amber alert for cold weather has been issued as snow and ice have covered swathes of the UK

Health chiefs issue rare amber alert for cold weather as temperatures set to plummet

Man pleads guilty to owning dangerously out-of-control XL bully after pet savaged and killed next door neighbour

Man pleads guilty to owning 'dangerously out-of-control' XL bully after pet savaged and killed next door neighbour
Family of missing hiker appeal to tourists who handed in his backpack after vanishing on the Giant’s Causeway

Family of missing hiker hunt for tourists who handed in his backpack after vanishing on the Giant’s Causeway
Davina, 57, ‘made an enormous leap forward in the last 24 hours,' her partner said

Davina McCall makes ‘enormous leap forward’ as husband issues update after she underwent brain tumour surgery
Some England fans say the price policy takes advantage of them

'Unacceptable': One of Britain’s biggest pub chains charging England fans extra £1.80 per pint on match days
Fury in Russia as Biden 'allows Ukraine to use long-range missiles'

Kremlin issues stark WWIII warning as Biden sparks outrage after 'allowing Ukraine to use long-range missiles in Russia'
Keir Starmer will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G20 summit in Brazil

Keir Starmer to meet with Chinese President Xi at G20 summit as he pushes for 'pragmatic' relationship

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Masked burglars have stolen farm vehicles from the Windsor Castle estate while Prince William and his family slept, reports claim.

Masked thugs steal from Windsor Castle while Prince William and Princess Kate were sleeping on estate
The King has returned to the Royal Marines training base where he completed his helicopter pilot training 50 years ago

King returns to Royal Marines base 50 years after completing his helicopter training

Prince William was met with boos as he left Ulster University on Thursday.

Prince William booed by 'pro-Palestine' protestors during Belfast visit

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News