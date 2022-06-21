UK grinds to a halt as PM slams RMT for causing misery over unreasonable pay rise demands

RMT warn seven days of travel misery lay ahead for rail users. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

Train passengers face travel chaos as the biggest strike by rail workers for a generation kicks off, after RMT warn seven days of travel misery lay ahead for rail users.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Walkouts are taking place across the entire rail network today, Thursday and Saturday - causing disruption to millions.

Much of Britain will have no passenger trains for the entire day, including most of Scotland and Wales, the whole of Cornwall and Dorset, and places such as Chester, Hull, Lincoln and Worcester.

Services will primarily be restricted to main lines, but even those will only be open between 7.30am and 6.30pm.

The RMT Union's says last-ditch talks with the Government failed to resolve a row over pay, jobs and conditions.

The Prime Minister will lead a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday to discuss the travel chaos and is expected to say: "The unions are harming the very people they claim to be helping.

"By going ahead with these rail strikes, they are driving away commuters who ultimately support the jobs of rail workers, whilst also impacting businesses and communities across the country.

"Too high demands on pay will also make it incredibly difficult to bring to an end the current challenges facing families around the world with rising costs of living.

Read more: Everything you need to know about this week's rail strikes

Read more: 'Driving unrest and stoking unrealistic expectations': Minister slams RMT ahead of strikes

"Now is the time to come to a sensible compromise for the good of the British people and the rail workforce.

"I want to be clear – we are not loading higher fares on passengers to carry on paying for working practices that date back in some cases to the 19th century."

General secretary Mick Lynch accused the Government of "actively preventing" a settlement and said the union found proposals put to it to be "unacceptable".

Map showing the open lines (purple) on June 21, 23 and 25. Not all stations will be served, and service levels will be significantly reduced on open lines, from 7.30am to 6.30pm only. Picture: Network Rail

Speaking outside the RMT's headquarters near Euston station in London on Monday, Mr Lynch said he could not see a settlement being reached until employers could "negotiate freely".

He said: "What we have come to understand is that the dead hand of this Tory Government is all over this dispute and the fingerprints of Grant Shapps and the DNA of Rishi Sunak are all over the problems on the railway and indeed the problems in this society.

"And until they allow these employers to negotiate freely, I can't see that we are going to get a settlement to the issues that are in front of us."

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps told MPs: "A strike orchestrated by some of the best-paid union barons representing some of the better-paid workers in this country, which will cause misery and chaos to millions of commuters.

"This weekend we've seen union leaders use all the tricks in the book to confuse, obfuscate, to mislead the public.

"Not only do they wish to drag the railway back to the 1970s, they're also employing the tactics of bygone unions too - deflecting accountability for their strikes onto others, attempting to shift the blame for their action which will cause disruption and cause damage to millions of people, and claiming that others are somehow preventing an agreement to their negotiation."

Downing Street has warned it will be "extremely difficult" commuting during the rail strikes as more than 50% of the rail network will be shut.

MPs have been advised to work from home for the rest of the week and to "consider carefully" if travel is necessary ahead of the train strikes.

In advice published online, the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (Ipsa) added that MPs should delay meetings or hold them online.

However, it added that MPs who need to travel will be able to claim extra money for taxis and hotels.

Pupils and parents have also been warned to have a "plan B" for getting to school for their exams during the rail strikes.

The major industrial action will clash with some A-level and GCSE exams set for Tuesday and Thursday.

The Department for Education has said exams are not expected to be rescheduled.

Read more: 'Steam age' railway can be run more effectively with fewer staff, rail boss says

Number 10 said it was "deeply disappointing" that the strikes are going ahead, arguing that they will not resolve the issues faced on the railways.

"Striking does nothing to address the long-standing issues that we need to sort to make sure our railway, that the public use and treasure, is fit for the long term," a spokesperson said.

"For those that have no choice but to come in it will be extremely difficult tomorrow and I think the public will understandably want to know why they are being put in this position.

"We believe we are seeking to offer a fair and reasonable pay rise and modernise the railway services for the long term, and we need to get rid of some of these outdated rules and procedures, some of which have not been updated for decades and which don't serve the public."

The RMT called on its members to "stand firm, support the action, mount the pickets and demonstrate their willingness to fight for workplace justice".

They reacted with fury at reports Labour has banned its frontbenchers from picket lines ahead of mass strikes set to cripple the country's rail services.

A leaked memo from the party leader's office said it does not want to see the industrial action go ahead, and accused the Government of failing to engage in any negotiations.

But it said shadow cabinet members "should not be on picket lines", and asked them to speak to team members to remind them of this.

In a statement, the RMT said: "The rail companies have now proposed pay rates that are massively under the relevant rates of inflation, coming on top of the pay freezes of the past few years.

"Faced with such an aggressive agenda of cuts to jobs, conditions, pay and pensions, RMT has no choice but to defend our members industrially to stop this race to the bottom."

RMT staff will be walking out on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday but there will be a reduced service for the entire week, with passengers urged to only travel via train if absolutely necessary.

Considerable disruption is expected, with festival goers, GCSE students and holidaymakers among millions whose plans risk being scuppered - made worse by soaring petrol prices.

If you're travelling to or from places with no services - such as Bournemouth, Swansea, Holyhead and Chester - you won't be able to get a train and you should find alternative ways of travelling.

If you're not in one of these areas, you are advised to avoid travelling by train if you can but there will be reduced services if you need them.

Passengers who must travel are urged to plan ahead to ensure that they can complete their journeys within the window, with last services from London to Scotland, for example, leaving in the early afternoon.