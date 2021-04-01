UK has 'serious issues' with racism that we 'need to address', PM says

1 April 2021, 13:59 | Updated: 1 April 2021, 14:01

By Kate Buck

Boris Johnson has said there are "very serious issues" which the UK has with racism which need to be addressed.

His comments came amid a backlash over a report on race and ethnic disparities has sparked backlash which found Britain is no longer a place where "the system is deliberately rigged against ethnic minorities".

The foreword by chair Dr Tony Sewell CBE also said that "impediments and disparities do exist, they are varied, and ironically very few of them are directly to do with racism".

The Prime Minister said it was a "very interesting piece of work", but added: " I don't say the Government is going to agree with absolutely everything in it, but it has some original and stimulating work in it that I think people need to read and to consider.

"There are very serious issues that our society faces to do with racism that we need to address.

Boris Johnson has the UK has "very serious issues" with racism. Picture: PA

"We've got to do more to fix it, we need to understand the severity of the problem, and we're going to be looking at all the ideas that they have put forward, and we'll be making our response."

His comments also came after his most senior black adviser has quit - but Downing Street insisted his departure has "absolutely nothing" to do with the report.

Samuel Kasumu resigned as special adviser to the Prime Minister on civil society and communities but will stay on until May, it is reported.

On his resignation Mr Johnson said : "I worked very closely with Samuel in the last year or so and he's done some great stuff.

"I thank him very much, particularly on helping to encourage vaccine take-up amongst more hesitant groups and communities. And, actually, we're seeing some real success there.

"It is true that different groups have been coming forward at different paces, everybody is increasing their take-ups, so I thank him very much for that."

Richard Okorogheye was last seen just after midnight on Tuesday 23 March

Richard Okorogheye: 'No activity' on missing student's phone

Hannam has been convicted of joining a neo-Nazi group and lying to the Met about it.

Met Police officer, 22, convicted of belonging to neo-Nazi terrorist organisation
People wear face masks as they make their way in Osaka, western Japan

Coronavirus semi-emergency status in three areas of Japan

A huge inflatable pink cake with candles spouting rainbow flames glides through the Amsterdam canals as the Dutch capital celebrated the 20th anniversary of the world's first legal same-sex marriages

Inflatable pink cake sails down canals as Amsterdam celebrates same-sex weddings

Inflatable pink cake sails down canals as Amsterdam celebrates same-sex weddings
Hundreds gathered at Castlefield Bowl in Manchester on Wednesday night

Police break up Covid-19 rule breaking 'rave' at Castlefield Bowl in Manchester
Integrated Review of security, defence, development and foreign policy

Cryptic US military tweet was no code, it was toddler gibberish

Prime Minister's Questions allows MPs a chance to question the Prime Minister

What time is Prime Minister's Questions and which MPs will ask Boris Johnson a question?
The coronavirus vaccine developments haven't mentioned pregnancy safety as of yet

Covid vaccine and pregnancy: Can you have the coronavirus vaccine when pregnant?
The Green Party peer suggested a 6pm curfew for men

Peer Jenny Jones calls for 6pm curfew for men

Vulnerable caller cannot get Covid jab despite writing to PM, ministers, council and NHS

Vulnerable caller cannot get Covid jab despite writing to PM, ministers, council and NHS
Sathnam Sanghera tells David Lammy: UK race report 'contrived to reflect PM's views'

Sathnam Sanghera tells David Lammy: UK race report 'contrived to reflect PM's views'
Pimlico Academy parent explains protests over 'racist' school uniform

Pimlico Academy parent explains protests over 'racist' school uniform
Caller brands landmark race report 'political hit job on Black Lives Matter'

Caller brands landmark race report 'political hit job on Black Lives Matter'
The National Black Police Association which represents all black/ethnic minority police associations in the UK

'Police officers get information about black communities from negative media stereotypes'
UK race report represents a 'PR exercise' by Boris Johnson, argues union chief

UK race report represents a 'PR exercise' by Boris Johnson, argues union chief

