UK hits 40 million vaccine doses on day jab is rolled out to over-45s

13 April 2021, 14:41 | Updated: 13 April 2021, 15:05

Speaking in the House of Commons, Mr Hancock insisted the UK remains on track to offer a Covid-19 vaccine to all adults by the end of July
Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

A major milestone has been reached as 40 million Covid-19 vaccine doses have now been administered in the UK.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock confirmed the news, and said: "We've reached another significant milestone in our national effort - 40 million vaccine doses have been administered across the UK.

"Huge thanks to the whole team involved."

Speaking in the House of Commons, Mr Hancock insisted the UK remains on track to offer a Covid-19 vaccine to all adults by the end of July.

The Health Secretary said of the 40 million doses of vaccines delivered across the country, more than 32 million are first doses.

He also confirmed the UK has met its target to offer a Covid-19 vaccine to everyone in the top nine priority groups ahead of the April 15 deadline.

Speaking in the House of Commons, Mr Hancock did not appear concerned over supplies of vaccines.

He said: "We've now delivered a first dose to over 32 million people and are on track to offer a vaccine to all adults by the end of July.

"This weekend we also saw a record number of second doses, so overall - as of midnight last night - we have now delivered more than 40 million doses of vaccines right across the UK. It's a remarkable achievement."

It comes as all adults in the UK aged over 45 were offered a first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, three days ahead of schedule.

Boris Johnson hailed the "hugely significant milestone", which means all in the nine priority groups, which also covers the clinically vulnerable and healthcare workers, have had the chance to receive a dose.

It had planned to do this by April 15 and that means the UK is on course to offer every adult a vaccine by the end of July.

The news also comes the day after England relaxed a raft of Covid-19 measures, allowing people to gain some sense of normality back.

More to follow...

