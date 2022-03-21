UK set to be hotter than Ibiza as Brits bask in mini heatwave

Some parts of the UK, including London and Cambridge, could see temperatures of 20C. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

Parts of the UK will be hotter than Ibiza this week as a mini heatwave sweeps across Britain.

Tuesday will bring bright sunshine and temperatures of up to 20C in England and Wales - 4C warmer than the Mediterranean island.

Temperatures will remain high throughout the week, exceeding the forecasted temperatures of other popular European holiday destinations such as Rome.

Met Office meteorologist Aidan McGivern said: "Three words sum it up for most places most of this week: warm, sunny and dry.

"There will be a few exceptions here and there from day to day, but for the most part high pressure is dominating the weather."

He said the start of Tuesday could see some showers in parts of Wales, northern England and southern Scotland, but that they would be the exception.

"You'd be unlucky to be caught in these showers because for most it's a dry and increasingly sunny day with the best spells of sunshine in the south and the north, and temperatures responding very well with that warm southerly air flow," he said.

"We're looking at 16 to 18C fairly widely and the potential for 20C somewhere like London or Cambridge."

Mr McGivern said it would be "much cooler" in the far north of Scotland but still mild for the time of year.

Wednesday and Thursday could see frosty starts because of clear nights, the meteorologist said, but that there was "a lot more sunshine to come, even more sunshine compared with Monday and Tuesday".

"Once more for most it's dry, it's sunny, and it's warm again," he said.

Temperatures are expected to fall slightly into the weekend, but more sunny spells are forecast - and very few showers - as a result of continued high pressure.

The nights, however, will remain cold.